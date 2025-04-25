"The time has finally come"—Fans thrilled as HYBE hints at BTS' group comeback for Q4 2025 in latest shareholder report

BTS fans are in celebration mode after HYBE’s latest shareholder report hinted at the septet's comeback. According to News 2 Day report dated April 24, 2025, the group is expected to begin group activities in the last quarter of the year. The word “comeback” isn’t officially used. However, the mention of “full group activity” is enough to excite fans worldwide.

If it is true, this will mark the first time in nearly three years that all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, could appear together following their military enlistments.

The report comes alongside industry updates suggesting a rebound in K-pop demand and HYBE’s strengthened global strategy. HYBE has confirmed that BTS would complete their military service by mid-2025. Jin and j-hope have already been discharged and the rest are scheduled to return by June.

Despite no concrete dates, fans are hopeful for a fan meeting, special project, or potential concert series before year-end. The news has quickly spread across social media, with ARMYs flooding platforms. An X user, @jjkbuys, wrote:

"the time has finally come yall 3 years in the making."

Many netizens have expressed how emotional they felt after nearly three years without group activities.

"Stahp i must not get my hopes up omg. But i will be getting my savings up," a fan commented.

"Had a dream they did a huge special stage at a year end award show with a medley of old hits just to mark they return as a full group im just saying......," an X user wrote.

"Just a prediction, but my heart is beating soooooo fast," another user added.

"I WILL CRY RN WERE ABOUT TO BE 7 AGAIN," a netizen remarked.

Others have also mentioned that even if it's not an album comeback, they are ready to receive whatever the group will provide:

"It’s very likely an ot7 comeback concert/fanmeeting & the cb would most likely be 1st or 2nd Q of 2026," a fan wrote.

"THE KINGS ARE COMING," an X user mentioned.

"Group activities include BV and Run BTS and ITS so it's conceivable. Suga said he'd love to take "a vacation" and work on the album in that relaxed atmosphere," a person added.

More on BTS' 2025 return plans and HYBE's latest outlook

During HYBE’s shareholder meeting held earlier in March, the agency emphasized that BTS’s return would not follow typical K-pop patterns. CEO Lee Jae-sang stated that, given their global status, the group’s return must be mapped out carefully.

HYBE also clarified that the group’s 2026 promotional plans are still under internal discussion. It signaled that 2025 might focus on reconnecting with fans and preparing larger projects.

CEO Lee Jae-sang explained that while BTS is preparing for their return, the process would take time as the company is working closely with producers. It will also allow the members space to align with their direction.

The shareholder report also discussed financial performance, pointing to HYBE’s dependence on the septet as a core revenue driver. Though first-quarter revenue rose by 33.1% year-on-year, it dropped from the previous quarter due to fewer album releases and BTS’s ongoing absence. Still, HYBE named the group as one of the acts with upcoming Q4 activity, alongside other artists and new debuts.

Industry analysts also believe that BTS’s comeback could positively influence HYBE’s stock value. A return from all members would not only boost sales but also restore fan engagement globally.

As excitement builds and the second half of the year approaches, fans are counting the days to witness the group as OT7 once again.

