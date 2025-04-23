“This is ridiculous”- Fans furious after KMA committee member claims BTS’ RM’s album, RPWP was passed over due to genre classification issues

KMA committee members stated BTS’ RM's solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ (RPWP) was not considered for nominations at the Korean Music Awards due to genre classifications. On April 21, KMA committee member Jo Hye-rim, in an interview with Ling Rong Dang, opened up about music and songs not receiving acknowledgement due to the ambiguity in their genres.

She explained RM's second solo album as an example and how it did not receive any nominations. This was because the committee found it difficult to understand the album's genre despite ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ being a remarkable album. As per her official Instagram post, she said:

“There are often songs that are not selected because the genre is ambiguous. In the case of albums that aim for the alternative genre, such as those by RM or Balming Tiger, even though they are great albums, there were many internal concerns about selecting them because they do not fall into a clear genre. Sometimes, the distinction between music genres can actually be an obstacle.,” translated by Google.

KMA committee member Jo Hye-rim's statement was criticized by many RM fans for allegedly snubbing the album. They further criticized the KMA committee for not recognizing the BTS leader for his artistry. They took to social media to express their anger at the selection committee, accusing them of negligence.

“This is ridiculous," a fan wrote.

"Umm where we can file a complaint cause clearly the critics panel is incapable and unskillful…," a user mentioned.

"So the Korean Grammy overlooked RPWP cause it’s too creative for them it doesn’t fit into one box they need an easy pop cliche album so they can understand it and critic it lol," another fan said.

Fans criticized the KMA committee member and questioned their capabilities and skills.

"They are suppose to be experts and KMA is suppose to be the "Grammy" of Korea. They overlooked RPWP because they can't box him into a genre. What a total joke!?!?!," an X user stated.

"So foreign music critics can't classify his album so they put it inside kpop box and korean music critics can't classify his album so they don't nominate him for awards??? Ohk," a netizen reacted.

"Basically,, and now theyre trying to "speak up" as if their dumbness isn't seen through trying to make themselves "relevant" when a CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED album received so many recognition globally yet the one from its own country missed to recognize it," a fan wrote.

Fans further claimed that RM's album, 'Right Place, Wrong Person', was a "hiphop album that leaned heavily towards the alternative & neo soul genre."

"Well that's frankly ridiculous (no shade to you OP) on the critics end. Is it not alternative hip-hop? Like, Tyler the creator's "igor" isn't necessarily a rap album but at least they nominated it rather than brush past it," a fan commented.

"Whole time it was a hiphop album that leaned heavily towards the alternative & neo soul genre. This album was very experimental in terms of the kpop world but ppl that listen to diverse music could hear many of the jazz & r&b soul influences," another fan commented.

"I'm going mad about this because the hip hop category was RIGHT THERE and they acting like he did a country jazz gospel album while it's just hip hop also alternative/experimental? yeah BUT STILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL HIP HOP," a netizen reacted.

BTS’ RM's solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’: achievements, recognition, and nominations for future award shows

BTS’ RM, aka Kim Namjoon, unveiled his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ on May 24, 2024. The music video for LOST! was screened at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June 2024. The BTS rapper's documentary titled ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ was also screened at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival.

‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ received the Best Hip Hop Album in a special category at the 2025 Hanteo Music Awards. Furthermore, Pop Golden Awards 2024 awarded the B-side tracks Groin and Come Back to Me in the Golden Rap Performance of the Year and Golden Underground Record categories, respectively.

The LOST! music video won the Best Production Design in a Video Award and Best Alternative Video International Award at the 2024 UK Music Video Awards.

The music video received awards in four different categories at the 2024 CICLOPE International Festival of Craft, becoming the first and only Korean artist to be nominated and receive awards in a maximum number of categories.

On April 24, 2025, the American Music Awards announced the nominees for the Favorite K-Pop Artist Award, including RM, as one of the first three Korean soloists to be nominated in the category alongside fellow BTS member Jimin and BLACKPINK's Rosé. The other nominees are boy groups Ateez and Stray Kids.

On April 14, 2025, the LOST! MV was also confirmed to be nominated at the Berlin Music Video Awards, making Kim Namjoon the first and only South Korean to get nominated at the German award show. Furthermore, the music video has also been nominated for the EyeCandy's Most Innovative Video of the Year award at the 2025 Hollywood Music Video Awards (HMVA).

In other news, on April 21, 2025, the BTS member shared a 50-day countdown to his official military discharge. He is expected to return to civilian routine in June 2025.

