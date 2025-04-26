On April 25, 2025, Epik High's Tablo revealed that the lyrics of his upcoming collaborative track, Stop the Rain, are too personal for co-creator BTS' RM.

Ad

Tablo shared insights about his upcoming collaborative track on Instagram. He stated that the duo enjoyed collaborating on All Day from RM's solo album, Indigo, three years ago. So, they wanted to do another song together.

Ad

Trending

After discussing it for a long time, they both settled on Stop The Rain. He further revealed that they wanted two things from the song: first, that it should be starkly different from the song they had collaborated on earlier, All Day, and second, that it should incorporate elements that connect both of their musical styles.

They also discussed the common elements in each other's music and thus decided on the theme of the rain. Tablo shared that RM recorded the song right before his enlistment.

Ad

Tablo stated on Instagram,

"Many of you may wonder why I held on to it for so long. Why I didn't just drop it? We were so into it that I didn't realise we were writing such personal lyrics. It was only after he left and I kept listening to it that I realised that it kind of feels like looking at pages out of our journals."

Ad

He further added,

"And if it was just my journal, I would have no problem revealing it but RM's journal is a different story. So to be honest, I didn't really know if it was okay to drop it and I just held on to it and I sat with it for a long time."

Ad

Tablo went on to say that RM called him a few months ago and asked him about the song. He shared that he discussed his reasons for not releasing it. Tablo said that RM carefully listened and then told him to release the track.

Tablo also mentioned at the end that he is not doing much promotion for the song because he doesn't feel it fits that category. He asked fans that if they love the song, to please take it wherever it needs to go.

Ad

Fans took to the internet to share their thoughts about the upcoming track and RM's personal lyrics as revealed by Tablo. One fan remarked that fans might need a "hug" after listening to the song.

"We gonna need a hug, huh?" questioned a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More comments continued on X, where users praised Tablo for being so respectful of the BTS leader, describing the gesture as "so sweet."

"I love how caring and considerate this is. I will never take it lightly that they share real emotions with us. It means more than I can say. Not just because of the trust but because this opens the way for listeners to experience their own emotions in a way that feels witnessed," a fan commented on X.

Ad

"Its soooo sweet that Tablo waited to release stop the rain because it felt so personal that he waited until namjoon told him it was okay. I love this friendship so much! And it sounds like this song is gonna hit hard being so personal like that," reacted another fan.

"Its sooo sweet that he thought that way, that it’s basically not his story to tell, its namjoon’s story, namjoon’s journal and its just right to get a go signal from joon himself," wrote a fan.

Ad

Similar comments surfaced on X, where fans shared their anticipation for the upcoming release.

"This made me even more excited for the release, both Tablo and RM are prolific lyricists and phenomenal rappers, the story they will be able to tell through this release will be so incredible," said a fan on X.

"Can’t wait to hear it!" added another fan.

Ad

"I am all down to hear RM and his personal thoughts.," a fan remarked on X.

More about Tablo and RM's upcoming track, Stop The Rain

Ad

Tablo from the group Epik High announced the collaboration with the BTS member through a teaser video on social media on April 25, 2025. The teaser video featured the voices of both artists with the sound of rain in the background.

As reported by Yonhap News Agency, the duo worked on Stop the Rain two years ago. The track also showcases Tablo's distinctive style and RM's deep, charismatic voice.

This would be the second time the duo comes together after working on the BTS leader's solo album, Indigo, for the track All Day in 2022.

Ad

Stop the Rain will be released on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More