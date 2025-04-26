"Well deserved"—Fans celebrate as RM's 'LOST!' music video is shortlisted for Creative Review's Annual Awards 2025

On April 26, 2025, BTS leader RM’s LOST! was officially shortlisted for Creative Review’s Annual Awards 2025 under the Music Video category. The full list of winners will be revealed online and in the summer edition of Creative Review’s print magazine on May 8, 2025.

The news quickly sparked excitement across social media. Fans highlighted the music video’s direction, emotional storytelling, and visuals that complemented the rapper's track from his album Right Place, Wrong Person.

One fan wrote on X:

"Wow Well deserved namjoon"

"ANOTHER ONE THANK YOUUUUU congrats joonie im so so soooo proud of you," said one netizen.

"Yet another NON kpop nomination from yet another UK award show mind you so when people kept saying he hasn't won anything non kpop or been nominated in any here is another proof and this is just as important the UK knows what real taste is CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON," wrote an X user.

"Fans "that" say RM can only rap while his album MV that he worked on with his team got many nominations. Wkwkw sorry, if you know RM can only rap, I guess I'll let you know because your idol can only do that," read a comment on X.

"I speak of these recognitions and they make me happy, because in any case there is always special recognition for their audiovisual work. Although there are people who speak as if he hasn't already been highlighted in many artistic things. Congratulations," posted another fan.

Fans said they are hopeful that the music video will secure a win.

"RM is a winner. Thanks to all the fair critics & loyal fans who saw him growing & being a REAL ARTIST/ MUSICIAN," said an individual on X.

"One nom after another and after another, this si what you get when your music is critically acclaimed," read a comment from a fan on X.

"Namjoon deserves all the recognition for all his efforts with that work of art," posted another fan.

"Just tell me how the freaking Grammys turned a blind eye to this mv like it have been nominated in every award possible," added this X user.

RM's LOST! music video continues to receive global recognition

RM’s LOST! music video, released on May 24, 2024, through HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel, has steadily gained various international acclaim. It is the lead single from his second full album Right Place, Wrong Person, LOST!. The project is helmed by acclaimed French director Aube Perrie, with creative oversight by San Yan.

Visually, the music video offers an exploration of RM’s inner struggles. Set in a dilapidated office, it follows his attempt to escape a maze of overwhelming thoughts. It shows his journey toward finding an exit, supported by the presence of friends who help guide him through the disorienting environment.

Beyond its latest shortlisting for Creative Review’s Annual Awards 2025, LOST! has already garnered several honors. In August 2024, it was recognized by the Berlin Commercial Awards in the Craft: Cinematography category.

The CICLOPE Festival in Germany also awarded the video Gold for Direction and Production Design and Bronze for Cinematography and Color Grading. Additionally, LOST! made history by becoming the first and only music video by a Korean artist to win at the UK Music Video Awards. As of now, LOST! has surpassed 15.9 million views on YouTube.

RM’s LOST! is competing against Tierra Whack’s Shower Song, Coldplay’s Alien Hits/Alien Radio, Mabel feat Shygirl’s Look At My Body Pt II, AntsLive’s Cutlery, Fontaines DC’s Starburster, and Depeche Mode’s People Are Good in the Music Video category at Creative Review’s Annual Awards 2025.

For the unknown, Creative Review’s Annual Awards have recognized excellence in commercial creativity and design for over 2 decades, according to its website. The awards highlight the importance of creativity in building brands and driving business success.

The selection process involves 2 phases: an initial online review followed by a final panel discussion conducted via video call. The awards focus solely on 2 distinctions—Winner and Grand Prix—to spotlight only the most outstanding projects.

This year marks the first time the shortlist has been made public, showcasing all the work that reached the final stages of judging in the Entertainment category.

RM began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, with fellow BTS members V, Jungkook, and Jimin enlisting the following day. He is scheduled to finish his service on June 10, 2025, along with V. Fellow BTS members Jimin, Jungkook and Suga, are also scheduled to be discharged in the same month.

