"We want another collab"- Fans react as Coldplay's Chris Martin mentioned BTS' RM & Kim Taehyung before performing My Universe in the latest concert  

On April 25, 2025, Coldplay's Chris Martin mentioned BTS' RM and Kim Taehyung before performing My Universe with Jin on the last day of the Music of the Spheres concert held at Goyang Stadium, 1601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He said:

"Thank you for doing this song together, RM, if you're out there and V."

It is to be noted that BTS' Kim Namjoon attended Coldplay's concert. Multiple videos of the male artist circulated on social media, where he was spotted grooving to music beats. He donned a varsity jacket with a white shirt underneath it. After the concert, the male artist was also seen posing for a selfie with Chris Martin and Psy.

Subsequently, the clips showcasing the Coldplay member expressing his gratitude to BTS' RM and Kim Taehyung for singing the song together with him went viral among the fandom. They expressed their desire to see the two bands collaborate in the future, and an X user tweeted:

"We want another Collab."

The fandom stated they were elated to see the BTS family watching Coldplay's concert.

"taejoon was watching and jin performing on the stage. my little fam at coldplay's con tonight," a fan reacted.

"watching this video knowing that namjoon and his little sister were also there makes me wanna sob rn his little sister must be really proud of him and he was having such a great moments in his respite," another fan shared.

"Chris you always had my heart and now you have all my love, I love those who love my Taetae," a fan commented.

"Chris Martin loves Jin without a doubt..But damn..he loves Taehyung just as much who HE NEVER FORGETS TO MENTION," mentioned a fan.

The internet users mentioned they were emotional to see Kim Line at the same concert.

"KIM LINE WAS THERE Every Seoul performance just summons tannies," a user reacted.

"Love love love everything that's happening there," a user shared.

"This took me back in time to when Chris really wanted strongly Taehyung to sing that exact part of*My Universe*and when he heard it immediately said *Nice,nice,that was perfect*Even the other members of Coldplay complimented him saying*Taehyung is the second Chris Martin," a user mentioned.

"OMG OMG CHRIS REALLY CALLED RM... AND V!!!!! NO WONDER JIN GLANCED AT THE AUDIENCE WITH A SMILE AFTER HE SANG TAE'S LINE," a user commented.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the social media platform Instagram, sharing the news that he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the military. He captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival! It's D-107. The scary winter is over, and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it."

Previously, the male artist dropped the jazz track Winter Ahead on November 29, 2024, in collaboration with the South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin. The song featured two music videos.

BTS' Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon are expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

