"You beautiful lil human"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon attends Coldplay's last concert in Seoul, South Korea

On April 25, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon attended Coldplay's last concert, titled Music of the Spheres World Tour, in Seoul, South Korea, sending the fandom into a frenzy. It was held at the Goyang Stadium, 1601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Multiple videos circulated on social media featuring BTS' Kim Namjoon donning a varsity jacket paired with a white T-shirt and black pants. He completed his overall appearance with a beanie.

The male artist was grooving to the beats of Coldplay's music. He was spotted jumping all over the place, showcasing his enthusiasm at the concert. The idol was giggling, smiling, and talking with one of the staff.

Meanwhile, Jin, a fellow bandmate, made a guest appearance at the concert and performed with Coldplay. Kim Namjoon watched and cheered for him. He also posed for a photograph with Psy and Chris Martin post-event.

Subsequently, Kim Namjoon's appearance at Coldplay's concert circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Namjoonshiiiii you beautiful lil human I missed you so much. Hope you had an amazing time at the concert and enjoying a restful vacation

The fandom mentioned they cried tears of joy watching BTS' Kim Namjoon having fun.

"me literally bursting into tears of joy cuz of how happy he looks and the fact that he probably got some quality time with Jin & Coldplay I want him happy like this all the time,"- a fan reacted.

"My excited bean omg my heart I hope he had a euphoric and healing time,"- a fan shared.

"guys namjoon was at coldplay tonight he saw jin namjin know each other,"- a fan commented.

The internet users were elated to see RM enjoying the concert.

"THIS LITTLE BEAR JUMPING IN TINY omggg!!! He's such a baby,"- a user reacted.

"He is just an adorable healthy big guy love to see it namjoonieeeee,"- a user shared.

"oh my god my heart seeing him happy makes me so happy,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Namjoon released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person

BTS' RM released his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured Lost! as the title track of the record. It consists of 11 tracks, which have been listed below:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts Out of Love Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) "" (Interlude) Groin Heaven ' Lost! Around The World In A Day (feat. Moses Sumney) Credit Roll Come Back to Me

BTS' RM is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

