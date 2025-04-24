"The perfect match" — KiiiKiii announces "TiiiKiii" as the official fan club name

On April 24, 2025, the rookie South Korean K-pop group KiiiKiii took to the Berriz website, disclosing the official fan club name, TiiiKiii, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The announcement mentioned:

"TiiiKiii is a name derived from Tiki Taka. I hope that Kiki and her fans will always be in harmony and become a good match. I hope that we can become true friends who share laughter with each other. We would like to once again express our gratitude to all the fans who have always sent so much love and support to KiiiKiii."

It further reads:

"We hope you look forward to the endless laughter that KiiiKiii and TiiiKiii will bring in the future. Please also show a lot of interest in KiiiKiii's growth together with TiiiKiii."

Subsequently, the latest announcement about the official fandom name circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The fandom celebrated the latest name provided to them by the girl group. An X user tweeted:

"TiiiKiii is a name inspired by the word Tiki-Taka, reflecting the hope that KiiiKiii and the fans will always be in harmony, like the perfect match, and that they will become true friends who share laughter and joy together" oh that's actually cute."

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that the group's fandom name, TiiiKiii, was cute. They mentioned the new era would be unstoppable.

"Tiiikiii it's so cute it's sound like a fariy I'm a gllit and tiiikiii now glitter and fairy,"- a fan reacted.

"this is actually cute wait,"- a fan shared.

"TiiiKiii era begins now! This fandom's about to be unstoppable,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that the group and fandom name rhymed perfectly.

"The group and fandom name are something else,"- a user reacted.

"I love it actually We are tiiikiiies so cute,"- a user shared.

"you know what a fandom name can be whatever as long as it rhymes well with the group name,"- a user mentioned.

More about KiiiKiii

The South Korean girl group features five members, including Sui, Haum, Kya, Jiyu, and Leesol. It was formed by Starship Entertainment. The band officially debuted on March 24, 2025, with the extended play Uncut Gem.

The record featured six tracks, including Debut Song, Groundwork, I Do Me, There They Go, BTG, and One Off. Previously, the band dropped a celebratory music video titled Debut Song to celebrate their debut.

In recent news, the band bagged their first music broadcast trophy since their debut on Show! Music Core with the track I Do Me on April 5, 2025.

