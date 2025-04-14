BLACKPINK's Jennie's song and album ranks at the No.1 position on Apple Music’s K-pop charts following her Coachella performance

On April 14, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie's tracks and album Ruby witnessed a massive surge in the rankings on Apple Music's K-pop charts following her Coachella performance. She occupied first place in the different major and significant categories, which have been listed below:
- Like Jennie secured No.1 position on Apple Music's K-pop Songs Chart.
- Ruby secured the first place on Apple Music's K-pop Albums chart
- Like Jennie's music video occupied the No.1 position on Apple Music's K-pop Music Videos chart
For those unversed, the female artist made her solo debut performance at the arts and music festival Coachella on April 14, 2025, at the Sahara Stage, Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, United States.
BLACKPINK's Jennie wowed fans with her performance at Coachella
BLACKPINK's Jennie impressed the audience present at the music festival with her vocals and choreography. She performed thirteen tracks from her first full-length solo album, Ruby. The setlist for her debut act has been listed below:
- Filter
- Mantra
- Handlebars
- star a war
- Zen
- F.T.S
- Damn Right
- Love Hangover
- Seoul City
- ExtraL
- with the IE (way up)
- like JENNIE
- Starlight
The female artist started her Coachella 2025 performance with Filter. She donned a two-piece red colored cowboy outfit paired with long brown boots, a latex jacket, and more. She completed her overall appearance with black sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. Subsequently, during the performance of Damn Right, the American singer and songwriter Kali Uchis made a surprise appearance. The duo set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance.
Throughout the show, she changed few outfits. She wore a red leather crop top paired with a laced skirt. Meanwhile, multiple videos and clips went viral on social media, showcasing fellow bandmates Lisa and Rosé cheering for Jennie amidst the concert crowd. They were also spotted joyfully interacting with her and posing for the photograph.
In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jennie embarked on a series of concerts named Ruby Experience to promote her debut studio full-length album, Ruby. She visited many locations, including Los Angeles, Seoul, Paris, New York, and others.
Meanwhile, she was awarded the Global Force Awards at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The female artist emerged as the first Korean soloist to receive the accolade.
BLACKPINK member released Ruby on March 7, 2025, through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records. It featured collaborations with multiple known personalities, including Doechiii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and others. The record featured fifteen tracks.