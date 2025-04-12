"She never disappoints us" — Fans praises BLACKPINK's Lisa's production and costume designs at Coachella 

On April 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa performed on the Sahara stage at Coachella, delivering electrifying performances between 7:45 pm and 8:40 pm, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The female rapper garnered praise from internet users for the production and costume designs at the annual music and arts festival.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa's performance was divided into five acts, which have been classified below:

Act 1: Lisa breaking free from the chains.

Act 2: Rediscover

Act 3: The dream

Act 4: Supercharged

Act 5: The rockstar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The K-pop idol showcased five versions/egos from her album Alter Ego, namely Vixi, Kiki, Sunni, Speedi, and Roxi. She donned different exquisite and customized outfits, leaving the internet users in awe. She wore the skintight lizard suit attire designed by Ashar Levine for the opening performance. Later, she appeared in an all-red two-piece with a silver-steel button all over it, designed by Michael Schmidt Studios. She completed it with a jacket over it and a cropped top underneath it.

Ad

The third outfit was in the shape of a butterfly with lights illuminating all over it. In the darkness, it would glow up the space. Lastly, the female artist donned a customized two-piece Kitty outfit from the GCDS X Hello Kitty collection.

Subsequently, the massive production conveyed a story, accompanied by the concepts from BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego, circulated on social media. The fans shared multiple snippets on social media sharing their opinion about her outfits. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

Ad

"one thing i was clear of lisa can never disappoint us from her singing to dancing to stage presence everything was perfect the crowd singing along to her and her hyping it she is a star people can never forget #LISACHELLA."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa's stage production and costumes were high quality. Fans praised her for representing each character from Alter Ego.

"From the Intro to the end. The production is out of this world. One of the best set I've ever seen on Coachella. A perfect stage fit for Queen LISA,"- a fan reacted.

"Wow.... Lisa’s stage production and costumes are INSANE. Her performance is screaming high quality,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"Alter Ego is really a fun concept. A round of applause to lisa coachella production team, every egos stage represents the character well and lisa did a great job in performing it. Can't wait for lisa week 2 performance. THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA,"- a fan commented.

"This is so interesting to me because the first alter ego she introduced was Roxi and the last one was Vixi. So I thought Vixi is her strongest/final form. But this made me realize she kind of told the story backwards with the singles and this is how it really goes,"- a fan mentioned.

Ad

The fandom praised BLACKPINK's Lisa's dance break, vocals, storytelling, and other cinematic aspects of the Coachella stage and production. They trended phrases, such as THAIICONIC and LISACHELLA, respectively.

"the outfits… the dancebreak… the vocals… the production and THE STAGE. lisa’s radiating queen ENERGY,"- a user reacted.

"SHE GAVE US HAIR SHE GAVE US OUTFIT SHE GAVE US CHOREOGRAPHY SHE GAVE US AURA SHE GAVE US BAD,"- a user shared.

Ad

"The stage presence. The fire outfit. The setlist, vocals, charisma, production #LISA proved she’s a powerhouse. A force to be reckoned with. She owned Sahara tonight,"- a user mentioned.

"the storytelling of lisa’s coachella performance is fantastic, how she introduced each alter ego and had incredible custom looks that suited each one of them. she’s such a star,"- a user commented.

Ad

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her debut full-length album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through LLOUD. It was distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, respectively. The record featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalia) Fxck Up The Word (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (Vixi Solo Version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)

Ad

The fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé was spotted at the Coachella showcasing support for Lisa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More