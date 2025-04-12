BLACKPINK's Lisa lights up week 1 of Coachella 2025: Delivers electrifying performance of hits like Born Again, MONEY, Dream, and more

On April 11 PT, BLACKPINK's Lisa delivered a memorable performance at the Sahara Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Ad

The appearance marked Lisa’s third time performing at Coachella and her first as a solo artist. Taking the stage, she introduced 5 alter egos from her debut solo album Alter Ego released on February 28, 2025. These 5 alter egos - Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi, were each reflected in her outfit changes and song choices.

BLACKPINK's Lisa performed for 55 minutes, showcasing tracks such as Thunder, LALISA, New Woman, Dream, Moonlit Floor, Money, Born Again, Rockstar, and more.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa shines with solo set at Coachella 2025, Rosé and The White Lotus season 3 co-stars show support

Throughout the show, BLACKPINK's Lisa impressed audiences with 5 outfit changes, each designed to reflect the distinct personalities of her alter egos and the themes of her songs. These included a lizard-inspired bodysuit and a Hello Kitty-themed ensemble, adding a vibrant visual element to her performance. Her stage presence and detailed styling drew strong reactions from the crowd.

Ad

Among the crowd, fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé was spotted supporting the rapper's solo stage, drawing cheers from fans who appreciated the group’s ongoing bond. Fans noted the presence of BLACKPINK's Lisa's The White Lotus season 3 co-stars, Tayme Thapthimthong and Patrick Schwarzenegger, with Lisa's lightstick in the crowd.

On April 11 PT, BLACKPINK's Lisa returned to the stage with a solo performance at the Sahara Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. This appearance marked her first major live show since portraying Mook in the season finale of The White Lotus season 3.

Ad

Her introduction set the tone for the night, highlighting her shift from her recent acting work back to music. Addressing the audience early in her set, Lisa acknowledged her recent acting role, saying:

"This is Lisa. For the White Lotus fans, you might be surprised to see Mook onstage. This is her when she’s not working, you know?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her setlist blended 14 new tracks and earlier hits, and included:

Thunder FXCK UP THE WORLD LALISA New Woman When I’m With You Dream Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) Chill Elastigirl Money Born Again (solo) Lifestyle Rockstar FXCK UP THE WORLD (outro)

Lisa performed with a live band, synchronized dancers, and cinematic stage production. She delivered a strong combination of live singing and rapping, earning praise across social media for her stable vocals. Fans took to social media to highlight her singing skills.

Ad

Soon after her performance, #LISACHELLA and 'THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA' trended widely online. They highlighted how she addressed previous criticisms over lip-syncing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lisa’s Coachella performance stood out for its dynamic energy, creative storytelling, and immersive stage concept. It earned widespread acclaim as one of the highlights of Coachella 2025.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is scheduled to return to Coachella for Week 2 with another performance on April 18. Following her, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is set to perform on Sunday at the Outdoor Theater, adding more excitement to the festival weekend.

Meanwhile, K-pop boy group ENHYPEN will also make their Coachella debut on April 12, 2025 (local time). They are scheduled to perform on the Sahara Stage.

Ad

In related news about BLACKPINK's Lisa, on March 8, 2025, YG Entertainment shared the ticketing information for BLACKPINK's upcoming concerts. The concerts will take place on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

BLINK membership holders will have early access to presale tickets from May 8 to May 11. To join the presale, fans must hold both an active Interpark Ticket account and a BLINK Membership (Global).

General ticket sales will open on May 15, depending on seat availability. After their shows in South Korea, BLACKPINK will head to cities including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Tokyo, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More