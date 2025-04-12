"NO ONE is at this woman's level" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa silences lip-sync criticism with live vocals at Coachella 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa stunned fans with her live vocals during her solo performance at Coachella 2025. Taking over the Sahara stage on the festival's opening night, Lisa delivered a set that immediately captured global attention.

In addition to her visuals, BLACKPINK's Lisa's live vocals garnered widespread praise online, with fans praising her singing abilities across social media platforms. The hashtag #LISACHELLA and the phrase 'THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA' began trending shortly after her set.

The performance follows ongoing discussions about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her live singing. The discussion increased after her appearance at the 2025 Oscars, where she performed Live and Let Die during a James Bond tribute. At the time, some viewers raised concerns about potential lip-syncing.

However, her Coachella appearance has led many fans to express that she addressed and silenced those criticisms. Supporters celebrated BLACKPINK's Lisa's performance, with one fan commenting:

Following BLACKPINK’s Lisa's Coachella 2025 performance, fans took to X to share their reactions.

"Im not a blink, but everything about this performance are so good... the outfit, the hair, the makeup, and the mic is on baby good job lisa" said this netizen.

"Live performances and crazy good vocal really ended those hater have nothing to say. A real singer indeed" wrote an X user.

"Absolutely love her voice. We need to hype her up more. The more she feels at ease the better she becomes. She's so good at everything that we can't let her pass up any skill. THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA" read a comment from a fan.

"Shut em up real good Mother LISA. You sang Born Again so beautifully. What a song, what a performer. Can't wait for Lisa Doja & Raye to perform it Live together one day" said another fan.

Many praised BLACKPINK's Lisa's live vocals, stage presence, and song choices, highlighting how she addressed past criticisms.

"You really have to boost your confidence to sing!! You have to be confident and enjoy it like you're rapping because if you're confident and enjoy it like this, your voice will be stable" wrote an individual on X.

"Okay her voice actually sounds good without that much backing track!?!? I'D SHOOT WHOEVER TF KEEPS LOWERING HER MIC VOLUME" mentioned this X user.

"Swallowed the CD so effortlessly. Devouring the notes. LISA 's impeccable vocal for Born Again high notes is so satisfying to watch" posted a netizen.

"She was so smart to include Dream in the set list. Wasn't sure if it was Coachella vibes but showcasing her vocals was the best move" added this fan.

BLACKPINK's Lisa brings Alter Ego concept and live vocals to Coachella 2025 performance

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a strong impression with her solo performance at Coachella 2025, held on the Sahara stage. The performance marked her return to the live music scene following her appearance in the season finale of White Lotus, where she played the character Mook.

Addressing the audience, BLACKPINK’s Lisa acknowledged the shift from her acting role to her onstage persona.

“This is Lisa. For the White Lotus fans, you might be surprised to see Mook onstage. This is her when she’s not working, you know?” she said.

BLACKPINK's Lisa introduced an alter ego concept for her Coachella set, reflected through her performances and multiple outfit changes. Throughout the night, she changed outfits more than five times, featuring styles like a lizard-inspired bodysuit and a Hello Kitty-themed ensemble. Each costume change aligned with different moods of the setlist.

Rosé, Lisa's fellow BLACKPINK member, was spotted among the audience, along with her The White Lotus co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong. Lisa performed a total of 14 tracks, blending her latest releases with earlier hits. The setlist featured songs like:

Thunder

FXCK UP THE WORLD

LALISA

New Woman

When I’m With You

Dream

Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)

Chill

Elastigirl

Money

Born Again (solo)

Lifestyle

Rockstar

FXCK UP THE WORLD (outro)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa's performance was supported by a live band, synchronized dancers, and cinematic stage production. The set featured a mix of live singing and rapping, with fans noting her stable vocals and confident delivery across social media.

Meanwhile, on March 8, 2025, YG Entertainment shared the ticketing information for BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, set for July 5 and 6. BLINK membership holders will have early access to tickets through Interpark Ticket from May 8 to May 11.

General ticket sales will open on May 15 for any remaining seats. The group's tour will kick off in South Korea before moving on to cities including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Tokyo, and more.

