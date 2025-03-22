"Season 2 pleaseeee" - Fans demand a Newtopia renewal as the show wraps up with an open ending

The finale of Newtopia aired on March 21, 2025, sparking a wave of excitement and speculation among viewers. As the episode came to a close, fans took to social media, flooding the platforms with demands for a season 2. Fans praised the cast’s chemistry and the gripping storyline, expressing their hopes for the story to continue.

"I'm going to miss them so much! and I really hope that there will be a season 2 pleaseeee," a fan commented on X.

"I am ONCE AGAIN reminding everyone that #Newtopia f*cking rules HOW ARE WE ALREADY AT THE LAST EPISODE?????????????? SEASON 2 WHEN????? I SWEAR TO GOD IF YOU DON'T MAKE A SEASON TWO THIS IS THE ONLY ZOMBIE SERIES I CAN WATCH," commented an X user.

"This is why i WANT SEASON 2. it was. a perfect show but we still have many questions was youngjoo hallucinating souls like park eunchae? how come she could talk to zombies and hear them? why those men commented on the blood on her face?" wrote this fan of Newtopia.

"The way i'm so proud of youngjoo she went through a lot alone even tho she was terrified she protected herself and fought zombies and survived at the end my brave pookie she was my favorite in the drama see you again in s2," posted a netizen.

"Newtopia was sooo good, no matter what fans wanted, this was the perfect 2nd drama for jisoo! supra talented cast, great directing and writing, and she held her own like no other rookie actor could've i would love a second season of jaeyoon and youngjoo on the same team hehe," read a comment on X.

The series ended on a suspenseful note, with In-ho staring at an explosion on a bridge over the Han River. His final words, "It is not over yet," left viewers wondering about the group's fate and the zombie outbreak. The ambiguous ending raised questions about the larger threat still looming, hinting at unfinished business and making the viewers believe in season 2's possibility.

"'It's not over yet' they ended the drama in an open ending Incase they will be a season two," wrote this viewer of Newtopia.

"Yeah that should be second season too, we are not satisfied in just 8 episode we 2 and 3 season. Fvk they were all together like avengers wait to see Aaron park again," said this fan.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they announce for a season 2 because they did so well this season. Kudos to the casts and the whole production crew," shared a netizen.

"Youngjoo and jaeyoon has those vibe where u can feel they are a couple for a long time already, everything feels natural between them, we seriously need a second season of them together this time," added this individual on X.

Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, and director Yoon Sung-hyun express interest in Newtopia season 2

After the finale of the series, the demand for Newtopia season 2 continues to grow. Previously, in an interview shared on ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel on January 12, 2025, lead actors Jisoo and Park Jeong-min openly shared their excitement about the possibility of a sequel.

Jisoo expressed her wish to collaborate more with Park Jeong-min, mentioning that their screen time together was limited. Park Jeong-min playfully suggested a sequel during the interview, receiving an enthusiastic response from Jisoo. He ended the conversation by humorously asking viewers for their support.

Meanwhile, fans also have highlighted a post from X user @jisooschart, where director Yoon Sung-hyun revealed his hopes for continuing the story. Yoon, according to the user, has stated that he would like to explore a follow-up if given the opportunity, raising anticipation for a second season.

However, there is no confirmed news from the cast and crew of the season since the series' ending was announced.

Newtopia dominates global charts with its zombie tale and record-breaking premiere

Released on February 7, 2025, Newtopia quickly became a major hit. Newtopia continued its strong run on global streaming platforms, securing top spots in multiple countries on Amazon Prime. According to FlixPatrol, it also climbed into Prime Video’s top 10 rankings in over 25 countries.

These countries include Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia, Dominican Republic, India, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and more.

The series, as per FlixPatrol, also topped Coupang Play’s daily chart from day one and broke records as the platform’s most-watched premiere. In South Korea, Newtopia dominated Coupang Play's weekly Top 10 chart.

Newtopia, based on Han Sang-woon’s novel Influenza (인플루엔자), offers a fresh twist on the zombie genre with humor and emotional depth.

Set against the backdrop of a military air defense unit in Seoul, the story follows Jae-yoon and Young-joo as a sudden zombie outbreak tears their city apart. Forced onto separate paths, both struggle to survive the escalating horror, driven by the desperate hope of reuniting amidst the destruction.

