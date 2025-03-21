Newtopia ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Young-joo survive the zombie apocalypse and reunite with Jae-yoon?

The final episode of Newtopia premiered on March 21, 2025. Led by BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, the series follows Kang Young-joo, an engineer, and her boyfriend, Lee Jae-yoon, as they struggle to survive in a city consumed by a zombie outbreak. The couple faces constant danger, and they fight to stay alive while reuniting with each other.

Ad

In the previous episode of Newtopia, Jae-yoon makes a daring leap from a high floor of the military base, while Young-joo faces a deadly attack from a group of men determined to kill her. In this final episode, after surviving countless dangers and impossible odds, Jae-yoon and Young-joo finally find their way back to each other.

However, the show's final episode has an open ending that hints at the possibility of season 2.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Newtopia. Reader's discretion is advised.

Newtopia episode 8 (final episode) recap: Jae-yoon reunites with Young-joo as the survivors escape the city infested with zombies

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final episode of Newtopia opens with Jae-yoon leaping from a hotel building in a soft toy costume. Thanks to the padding of the costume, he lands safely and stands up. Looking up, he sees Aron Park throwing zombies off their floor, fighting desperately to survive.

Inside, the floor they landed on through the cargo elevator is infested with zombies. Several are clawing at the glass door of the room, trying to break through and attack the group.

Ad

On the road, Jae-yoon frantically searches for a way to save his friends. Spotting him, In-ho and Aron call out, and Jae-yoon assures them that he's alive and resumes his search. Soon, he comes up with a plan. Using the broken-down elevator's cable, he secures it to an overturned truck on the street. He also gathers mattresses from the truck to create a safe landing zone.

Following his instructions, the team begins ziplining down using their tactical vests. One by one, they land on the mattresses. However, Sergeant Kim Young-man, who has been bitten at the previous zombie attack, has the infection spreading rapidly.

Ad

When it's Aron's turn, Kim hands him his vest and urges him to go, sacrificing himself. The team pleads with Kim to come down and drink alcohol to slow the infection, but he refuses. He knows it's too late for him and gives them his last order as their leader to move on.

A still from the Newtopia finale (Image via Prime Video)

Meanwhile, in this episode of Newtopia, on the railway tracks, Young-joo is being hunted by a group of men who are trying to kill her. She runs into a seemingly empty train carriage, but they are right behind her.

Ad

She rushes through the compartments until she is cornered between the approaching men and a horde of zombies. Thinking quickly, she hides on an overhead luggage rack. As the men burst into the final compartment, they run straight into a group of hidden zombies and are torn apart.

Seizing the moment, Young-joo escapes and runs into a woman dressed in a train attendant's uniform. The woman leads her through a bloodied hallway lined with decapitated bodies. She explains to her that the men Young-joo has just escaped from are responsible for the massacre.

Ad

She shelters Young-joo inside an office room, provides her with food, and assures her the space is safe. There, Young-joo finds a phone and calls her mother. They share their relief at both being alive. After the phone call, Young-joo gratefully accepts the food and help offered by the attendant woman.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere in this episode of Newtopia, as the sun begins to rise, the team heads to Suseo Station in a minivan, leaving Sergeant Kim behind. Quietly, Hwang Kyung-sik also has slipped away from the group. Kim, now fully turned into a zombie, lunges from the building.

For a moment, Kyung-sik hesitates, recalling Kim's kindness during their military days. But as Kim charges to attack him, Kyung-sik shoots him in the head, ending his suffering.

Ad

On the other hand, the group stops at a restaurant so Aron can drink alcohol to keep from turning. Jae-yoon finds a telephone there and tries calling Young-joo. Unable to reach her, he contacts her mother and learns her location.

Determined to find Young-joo, Jae-yoon breaks away from the group and heads toward the station where she is. He reaches the station on a bike and frantically searches for her, yelling her name, which draws the attention of nearby zombies. Fighting them off, he presses forward.

Ad

Meanwhile, in this episode of Newtopia, the woman with Young-joo tells her to stay hidden while she opens the shutters to find an escape route. After she leaves, Young-joo hears Jae-yoon's voice and runs out, calling his name.

Jisoo in Newtopia's final episode (Image via Prime Video)

She spots a soldier approaching and, mistaking him for Jae-yoon, smiles—only to realize it's a zombie when it charges at her. Just in time, Jae-yoon arrives and shoots the zombie dead.

Ad

Overwhelmed with relief, Young-joo and Jae-yoon reunite and embrace each other. Suddenly, another group of zombies approaches. Before they get attacked, Jae-yoon's team appears and shoots the zombies down, surprising both of them.

After that, as they prepare to leave, Young-joo insists on waiting for the woman who saved her. However, In-ho spots a headless body wearing an attendant's uniform and the same name tag Young-joo mentioned.

Realizing the woman had died hours ago, he quietly informs Jae-yoon. Not wanting to break Young-joo's spirit, they lie, saying the attendant left earlier. They move out of the station with Young-joo.

Ad

Driving through the city at sunrise, they hear a public announcement on the radio urging survivors to gather at Incheon Port. They stop on a bridge over the Han River to catch their breath.

Watching the smoke rising from the buildings and around the city, Young-joo looks at Jae-yoon and quietly asks if they're over. Jae-yoon, holding her hand, tells her that no matter what happens—even if the world had stayed the same—he would never let her go.

Ad

He then promises her that he will always protect her. She replies that she will protect him instead, hinting at the traumatic journey she has survived. A flash on the screen reveals Young-joo has killed 59 zombies, while Jae-yoon has only killed nine.

Suddenly, an explosion rips through another bridge on the river. In-ho warns the group that their ordeal is far from over. The group rushes back to the van, deciding to first check on In-ho's family. As they drive off with faint smiles of relief, the city around them burns—still infested with zombies.

Ad

On this note, the final episode of Newtopia comes to an end.

Newtopia ending hints at a possible season 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Newtopia finale leaves the door open for a possible season 2. The closing scenes—especially the explosion on the Han River bridge and In-ho's remark, "It is not over get,"— hint that the zombie outbreak is far from contained and also a possible season 2.

Several unanswered questions add to the possibility of continuation, including the origin of the infection, the fate of other survivors, the group behind the station massacre, and the true identity of the mysterious woman who helps Young-joo. How the group navigates the next phase of survival also remains unknown.

Ad

While there has been no official announcement from the cast or crew, the open-ended finale of Newtopia and lingering threats hint that a season 2 could very well be on the horizon.

All eight episodes of Newtopia are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback