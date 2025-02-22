Newtopia episode 4 recap: BLACKPINK's Jisoo reminisces her campus crush days in the midst of zombie crisis

Newtopia made a gripping return with episode 4 on February 21, 2025. The series, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, follows engineer Kang Young-joo and her boyfriend, Lee Jae-yoon, as they navigate the chaos of a sudden zombie outbreak.

With survival on the line, the couple battles both the undead and the uncertainty of their future. Newtopia is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in select regions, with new episodes released every Friday.

In previous episodes of Newtopia, Jae-yoon and the other survivors continued their struggle against the relentless zombie threat, fighting to stay alive as the situation worsened.

Newtopia episode 4: A glimpse into the past and a risky survival strategy

Newtopia's episode 4 begins with Kang Young-joo reminiscing about how she first met Lee Jae-yoon while tying her shoes, fleeing from zombies in the present.

Their story dates back to their college days when Young-joo and Jae-yoon were classmates in the Mechanical Engineering department. Young-joo was considered the "goddess" of the college, and admired by many.

However, she had feelings for Jae-yoon, who downplayed his admiration for her, believing she was out of his league. When Young-joo asked him to partner with her on a project, he declined, saying he had already partnered with his friend. Ironically, this friend later teamed up with Young-joo instead.

Jae-yoon later vented to his friend about the situation, expressing disbelief that the friend had chosen Young-joo. In an attempt to mask his true feelings, he claimed he did not find her attractive. Unbeknownst to him, Young-joo was resting in the same room and overheard everything.

Later, Jae-yoon unknowingly took a part-time job at the same ice cream shop where Young-joo worked. When he realized she was his senior, he feared she might seek revenge.

However, one day in this episode of Newtopia, he overheard Young-joo badmouthing him on the phone to her friend. Eventually, they ended up working together and apologized to each other.

While doing so, Young-joo's feelings for Jae-yoon deepened, especially after he helped her deal with a rude customer. Encouraged, she gifted him a scarf as a Christmas present and asked him out, but he turned her down again. He later confided in a senior that someone like him could never be with someone as beautiful as her.

Young-joo initially tried to play getting rejected cool but eventually ran out of the store crying. She forgot her jacket and bag, which Jae-yoon later brought to her at the bus stop, where she was still crying.

When she saw him, she tried to run again but tripped over her untied shoelaces. Jae-yoon knelt before her, saying he knew a trick to tie shoelaces that would never come undone.

As he tied them, she asked if he truly found her unattractive. Jae-yoon, in turn, admitted that he actually found her very attractive.

Newtopia's episode 4 then comes back in the present where, Young-joo, Alex, and Seo Jin-wook are running from zombies. On their way, they encounter a drunk man vomiting near a lamppost.

He asks for help, but upon noticing a bite mark on his calf, they hesitate. However, after learning he is a college entrance student, Young-joo convinces the group to take him with them.

As they prepare to leave, the drunk man’s phone rings, drawing the zombies' attention. The trio quickly turns it off and flees with the man.

They take shelter in an empty restaurant, where tensions rise. Jin-wook, fearing the new joiner will turn into a zombie, argues that they should kill him immediately. Young-joo strongly opposes this idea.

During their argument, a police officer who has turned into a zombie attacks them. The zombie lunges at Young-joo, causing her to fall. The zombie stumbles over her, knocking down a rack full of dishes, which collapses onto his head, killing him.

During this attack in this episode of Newtopia, Alex notices something odd—despite the chaos, the zombie has not attacked the drunk student. Suspecting that intoxication might deter zombie attacks, he proposes an experiment. The group decides to drink until sunrise to see if being drunk can keep them safe.

Young-joo attempts to call Jae-yoon, informing him she is near the base, but the call doesn’t go through. Instead, she leaves a message. She recalls how Jae-yoon comforted her when her father passed away.

Meanwhile in this episode of Newtopia, at the military base, another soldier who has been bitten, turns into a zombie and attacks In-ho. The infected soldier is then shot by Soo-jung, who reveals she has been on the national shooting team until high school.

The troop is left traumatized by the deaths of their own comrades. The Commanding Officer, unable to cope, takes his own life with his pistol while the rest of the unit disposes of the bodies.

At dawn, the group in the restaurant is now fully drunk. Young-joo, restless to go to Jae-yoon, steps outside with a golf club. Jin-wook follows her, with Samsoo - the drunk student, trailing behind.

On the street in this episode of Newtopia, Young-joo screams at the zombies, demanding they move aside so she can reach the military base. Jin-wook pulls her aside to hide and decides to test the theory of the zombies not biting drunk people with Samsoo.

Samsoo following that honks a car horn to attract the zombies. Proving Alex's theory right the zombies swarm the vehicle but do not attack Samsoo. Seeing this, the group takes the opportunity to escape.

Back at the base in this episode of Newtopia, Jae-yoon confesses to In-ho that he has lost his sense of duty, watching the city burn. They decide to desert the barracks and return to protect their loved ones.

Jae-yoon approaches their First Sergeant, who is contemplating suicide after losing three soldiers. Jae-yoon and In-ho's sudden arrival halts his decision.

Jae-yoon and In-ho explain that the base is running out of food and water. The Sergeant considers their words but is interrupted when the phone rings. The battalion commander informs them that supply choppers are on their way with food and water which makes Jae-yoon visibly disappointed.

The final scene shows a helicopter approaching the base, while the troops prepare for its landing, wondering if they will be able to go home. On this note, episode 4 of Newtopia ends.

The next installment of Newtopia, episode 5, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 28, 2025

