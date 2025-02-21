"Park Jeongmin if you need help just scream" – Fans hilariously react to Jisoo and her Newtopia co-star doing ‘Earthquake Challenge'

On February 21, BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared a TikTok video featuring her Newtopia co-star, Park Jeong-min, who joined her for the Earthquake Challenge. The dance challenge is based on Earthquake, the lead single from her album AMORTAGE, which was released on February 14, 2025.

The 19-second clip showed the duo executing a simple dance routine, mainly snapping their fingers up and down. Unlike other participants who incorporated additional steps, Park Jeong-min was seen sticking to the basics, appearing cautious with his movements.

Fans were quick to notice the actor’s cautious approach to the moves, leading to a flood of humorous reactions on the social media platform X. Many jokingly suggested that he needed assistance, with one tweet reading,

"I laugh so hard for this jisoo and jeongmin earthquake challenge like park jeongmin if you need help just scream now hahahaha. It's so funny."

Many other X users seemed to resonate with the sentiment, with comments like:

"She change the step because she know park jeongmin couldn't catch the step," wrote an X user.

"I bet she tried so hard to teach him the rest of the choreo and said 'you know what, let's do the easiest one, snapping' yet he still being uncoordinated," read another comment.

"She said let's keep it at finger snapping it might be too complicated any further LMAOOO," posted this individual.

Others chimed in with playful remarks, praising the actor's effort while humorously reacting to his visibly careful movements.

"Waaahhh. did she forced him to do the challenge. they are so cute," said one fan.

"I can't with these two. They looks cute together haha," shared a netizen.

"Park Jeong-min looks like he just got recruited into a dance battle he didn’t sign up for. Jisoo is just vibing, and he’s over there calculating every move like it’s a high-stakes mission. Someone, please tell him it’s just finger snaps! This is the most adorable struggle ever," said one individual on X.

"Isnt this is like Jeongmin's first time doing a dance challenge? Jisoo got him doing this too she is a menace," added this person.

All about Jisoo's latest solo release, AMORTAGE

Released on February 14, 2025, AMORTAGE marks Jisoo’s return as a solo artist, being her first drop under her own label after parting ways with YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. The EP features four tracks, with Earthquake as its lead single. This project serves as her first full-length solo work following the success of her 2023 debut single album, Me.

Earthquake was accompanied by a visually captivating music video, blending elements of fantasy and reality. The song carries an intense, dynamic energy, contrasting with the EP’s overarching romantic theme.

Its lyrics liken love to an unstoppable natural force, building suspense before erupting into a powerful chorus. The bridge heightens the emotional pull, emphasizing the unpredictability of romantic emotions.

AMORTAGE delves into love’s evolving stages, weaving together emotions and storytelling. The record's title combines "amor," the Latin word for love, with "montage," representing the different phases of a relationship. Each song explores a unique emotional experience:

Earthquake – The thrill of an all-consuming romance Your Love – The warmth of being deeply in love Tears – The sorrow of heartbreak Hugs & Kisses – The strength found in moving forward

Jisoo played an active role in crafting the EP, co-writing all four songs alongside Jordan Roman and other collaborators as the project balances Korean and English tracks.

About Jisoo and Park Jeong-min’s ongoing series, Newtopia

Jisoo and Park Jeong-min take on lead roles in the ongoing drama Newtopia, an adaptation of Han Sang-woon’s novel Influenza (인플루엔자). Set in a high-rise air defense unit in Seoul, the comedy series follows the desperate journey of a soldier and his ex-girlfriend as they navigate a sudden zombie outbreak.

Jae Yun, a 26-year-old who enlisted late in the mandatory military service, struggles with anxiety about his future. His growing obsession with his girlfriend, Yeong Ju, leads to their breakup—just before the world descends into chaos. Initially weak and insecure, he is forced to step up as a leader when faced with relentless waves of the undead.

Yeong Ju, a newcomer to the workforce, is left frustrated by Jae Yun’s inability to understand her. As she sets out to meet him after their breakup, she is caught in the outbreak and must quickly adapt to survive. Through each encounter, she grows stronger, proving her resilience in a collapsing world.

Since its release on February 7, 2025, Newtopia has dominated Coupang Play’s daily rankings, debuting at number one. It also secured a spot in Prime Video’s top 10 across 25 countries and set a record as the most-watched series premiere on Coupang Play.

In other news, Jisoo celebrated the release of AMORTAGE with a special fan event, Soo In Love, at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Seoul. She is also set to embark on a fan meeting tour across Asia, visiting seven major cities including Manila, Bangkok, and Tokyo to connect with fans.

