Newtopia episode 6 recap: Kang Young-joo stands alone as Seo Jin-wook dies amid intensifying zombie threat

Newtopia continued its gripping storyline with episode 6, which premiered on March 7, 2025. Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, Newtopia follows engineer Kang Young-joo and her boyfriend, Lee Jae-yoon, as they navigate a city overrun by zombies.

With relentless threats around every corner, their battle for survival tests both their strength and relationship. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video in select regions, with new episodes releasing every Friday.

In the previous episode of Newtopia, Alex is killed, the student leaves the group as he starts turning into a zombie, the troop loses its sergeant, and Jae-yoon tells Young-joo to meet him at the Suseo military base.

Newtopia episode 6 recap: Young-joo's brutal battle at the subway while Aron finds a way out

The episode of Newtopia begins with Aron Park waking up, visibly drunk. Before stepping out of his room, he pads himself up by strapping sofa cushions around his body. As he wanders through the floor, he stumbles upon a large commercial stapler and decides to adopt it as a weapon against zombies.

Meanwhile, in the hotel lounge, the military troop covers their deceased sergeant before appointing Kim Young-man as their new commander. With their leadership settled, they proceed towards the VIP elevator to move downstairs.

However, as the elevator stops at a floor, the doors slide open, revealing Aron Park standing outside with the stapler in hand. Jae-yoon, In-ho, and Oh Soo-jeong are relieved to see him and eagerly welcome Aron inside. But before he can enter, a military private notices a bite mark on Aron and refuses to let him in. As an argument breaks out over his fate, the tension is abruptly shattered.

The glass ceiling above the elevator turns crimson and a group of zombies break in. Chaos erupts as the military troop, along with Aron, is forced to flee, searching for a place to hide.

Elsewhere in this episode of Newtopia, Kang Young-joo and Seo Jin-wook are on their way to the hospital. Public announcements urge citizens to evacuate the city via Suseo Station, causing heavy traffic congestion on the roads.

Suddenly, a group of hooligans shatter the car windows, force Young-joo and Jin-wook out, and steal their vehicle, leaving them stranded on the road. With no other option left, they decide to reach Suseo Station by subway.

Upon arrival at the subway station, they find the place packed with desperate civilians. When a train approaches, it unexpectedly speeds past without stopping, heightening the panic.

As the next train arrives, the crowd surges forward, pushing against the glass safety barriers. The pressure becomes unbearable, and in the chaos, Young-joo and Jin-wook lose track of each other. At that moment, a glass panel shatters, sending a group of people tumbling onto the tracks. Before they can get up, the incoming train barrels through at full speed, killing them instantly.

Frantically searching for Jin-wook, Young-joo realizes she cannot find him amidst the chaos. Instead, she notices a young child in the crowd and his grandmother and sacrifices her place on the train to ensure the child boards safely.

As the train departs, she watches in horror as the last few coaches fill with people who suddenly begin transforming into zombies. Once the train is gone, she resumes her search for Jin-wook, only to discover his bloodied wristwatch lying on the tracks.

The grandmother Young-joo stayed behind with suddenly descends onto the train tracks. As an oncoming train approaches, Young-joo rushes down to save her, only to realize too late that the woman has turned into a zombie. The infected grandmother lunges at her, forcing Young-joo to act—she pushes the woman’s head into the speeding train, instantly killing her.

Later in this episode of Newtopia, following this traumatic moment, Young-joo begins hallucinating, hearing her mother’s voice. Disoriented, she stumbles into a restricted staff-only area of the subway station.

Inside, she finds a defective chainsaw, and using her mechanical engineering skills, she manages to repair it, transforming it into her new weapon. As she prepares to leave, a horde of zombies ambushes her. Armed with the chainsaw, she slashes her way through them, desperately seeking an escape.

Back at the hotel, the military troops split into pairs and hide in various rooms. However, Aron is left behind after the same private who has exposed his bite mark refuses to let him join.

Left alone in the hallway, Aron braces himself for an inevitable attack—but to his shock, the zombies completely ignore him. Realizing that he is immune to zombie bites, he seizes the opportunity to find an escape route for the group.

After scouting the area, he discovers an air vent system leading to a still-uninfested exit. He shares his plan with Jae-yoon and the other troops, urging them to escape through the air ducts. One by one, the members of the troop begin crawling through the vents following Park's instructions.

Among them, Kwak Gye-young and Oh Soo-jeong move together, having promised each other a date once they make it out alive. But just as they advance, they hear a terrifying noise behind them. Turning back, they see a swarm of zombies charging toward them through the narrow confines of the vent. Episode 6 of Newtopia concludes at this point.

Episode 7 of Newtopia is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2025.

