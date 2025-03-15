Newtopia episode 7 recap: Kang Young-joo dreams about Jae-yoon turning into a zombie amid intensifying life threats

Episode 7 of Newtopia premiered on March 14, 2025, continuing the intense journey of Kang Young-joo and Lee Jae-yoon. Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, the series follows the couple as they fight to survive in a city overrun by zombies.

Ad

With danger at every turn, their resilience and bond are put to the ultimate test. Newtopia streams on Amazon Prime Video in select regions, and new episodes are released every Friday.

In the last episode of Newtopia, Kang Young-joo fights alone after Seo Jin-wook’s death as the zombie threat worsens. Meanwhile, Aron discovers an escape route.

Newtopia episode 7 recap: Jae-yoon takes a daring leap as Young-joo fights for survival

Episode 7 of Newtopia opens with Kwak Gye-young and Oh Soo-jeong facing a horde of zombies rushing toward them through the hotel’s ventilation system. They quickly move forward and reunite with troop leader Kim Young-man and Private Hwang Kyung-sik.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Realizing the imminent threat, the four search for an escape route but soon hit a dead end. With no other choice, Hwang Kyung-sik opens fire, taking down several zombies. However, in the chaos, a bullet grazes Oh Soo-jeong.

Meanwhile, Jae-yoon, In-ho, and the chef navigate through the vents and successfully reunite with Aron. Hearing the gunfire, Jae-yoon panics and tries to check the situation, but the others stop him, warning him of the danger.

Ad

The chef, realizing they are stalled in a vulnerable spot with zombies potentially behind them, panics and rushes ahead. Not far ahead, he is attacked and bitten. In-ho shoots the zombie, but it’s too late. Knowing the chef will soon turn, Aron drags him to the end of the vent, which leads to a deep pit. As the transformation begins, Aron kicks him in, sparking an idea.

Elsewhere, the four trapped troops—Kwak Gye-young, Oh Soo-jeong, Kim Young-man, and Hwang Kyung-sik—are cornered by another wave of zombies. At that moment, Aron switches on two walkie-talkies taken from the soldiers. The static noise draws the zombies toward him. However, since he is drunk, they ignore him and, in a frenzy, rush past him—falling into the pit instead.

Ad

Meanwhile, in this episode of Newtopia, Kang Young-joo fights her way through a swarm of zombies, hallucinating Jae-yoon’s voice guiding her. Exhausted, she finds an empty staircase and collapses for a moment of rest.

She dreams of finding Jae-yoon, only to discover he has been bitten. In her vision, he begs her to kill him. She hesitates, but as he lunges at her, Young-joo is forced to drive her chainsaw through him.

Ad

Seeing this nightmare, Young-joo jolts awake, slaps herself to stay alert, and continues her search for an escape. Following the distant sound of singing, Young-joo stumbles upon a room where survivors are hiding.

While there, she scrolls through her and Jae-yoon's pictures. Among those pictures, she comes across an old video of Jae-yoon filming her as she sleeps. In the recording, he reassures her that if she decides to break up with him during his military service, he will understand, as her happiness matters most to him.

Ad

Moved by his words, she regains her resolve to meet him at Suseo Station. Before leaving, she gathers supplies—a kickboard, a strap for her chainsaw, new shoes, and a pair of pants—then heads out, cutting down zombies along the way.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In this episode of Newtopia, back at the hotel, the troops descend a few floors. After reaching there, Hwang Kyung-sik is confronted by his seniors for recklessly firing his weapon in a confined space, which led to Oh Soo-jeong’s injury.

He refuses to acknowledge the hierarchy in a situation like this. When pressed further by the rest of the troop, he aims his gun at his teammates, but Oh Soo-jeong quickly counters, aiming her own weapon at him, forcing him to back down.

Ad

Following this, Aron informs them about a cargo elevator that can take them downstairs. They locate it, only to find it hanging precariously outside the building, a few floors down. Jae-yoon is chosen to retrieve it.

Once he brings it up, the group boards, but the faulty elevator malfunctions and stops mid-air—directly in front of a massive glass window. Behind it, a group of zombies sees them and starts banging furiously against the glass, trying to get through.

Ad

As panic sets in, Jae-yoon desperately punches the elevator’s control box, getting it to move again. However, just as it resumes its descent, the zombies shatter the glass and leap on them.

A frantic battle ensues as the group pushes and shoots them off the elevator. The struggle worsens the already unstable mechanism, which crashes through a lower-level window. Most of the team manages to jump out in time—except Jae-yoon. The elevator plummets several floors and crashes into a soft toy store, leaving Jae-yoon unconscious.

Ad

Elsewhere in this episode of Newtopia, Young-joo, determined to reach Suseo Station, makes her way onto the train tracks. After walking for some time, she encounters a group of men. Suspicious of the blood covering her, they assume she has been bitten and their leader orders his men to kill her before she turns.

The group seizes her chainsaw, and she stumbles onto the tracks. As they prepare to strike, though scared, she grabs an iron pipe nearby and fights back, momentarily pushing them away. Seizing this opportunity, she flees, but the group quickly gives chase.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back at the hotel in episode 7 of Newtopia, the remaining troops assume Jae-yoon has died in the fall and mourn. Hwang Kyung-sik, unwilling to waste time on a dead, decides to leave the team and find his own way out. However, as soon as he steps out, he comes face-to-face with a horde of zombies.

However, on a lower floor, Jae-yoon regains consciousness—only to be attacked by a zombie wearing a soft toy costume. Realizing the thick padding protects it from fatal injuries, he gets an idea. He hurls the costumed zombie out of the window, watching as it lands safely on the street below and starts to walk.

Ad

Witnessing this, without hesitation, Jae-yoon dons a similar costume and leaps out of the window, shouting Young-joo’s name. On this note, the penultimate episode of Newtopia concludes.

The last episode of Newtopia will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback