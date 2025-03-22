Newtopia review: Is the BLACKPINK Jisoo-starrer worth watching?

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her much-anticipated return to acting with Newtopia, which concluded its run on March 21, 2025. The fantasy drama, also starring Park Jeong-min, follows the story of Kang Young-joo, an engineer, and her boyfriend Lee Jae-yoon as they navigate a city overrun by a zombie outbreak. Separated by the chaos, the couple fights to survive while desperately trying to reunite.

Ad

Newtopia stands out by mixing horror with sharp comedy and satire, offering a witty take on human nature and societal flaws in crisis. With a strong cast and standout performances, it’s more than a survival story—it’s a clever, humorous commentary, making it a must-watch.

Newtopia review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo delivers a strong comeback in this zombie-comedy drama

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The series initially starts off as a comedy centered around an engineering student Lee Jae-yoon (played by Park Jeong-min) who, yet to graduate, enlists in the military. However, rather than thriving, he finds himself pining for and obsessing over his girlfriend.

His girlfriend Kang Young-joo (played by Jisoo), on the other hand, has moved forward after graduation. She lands a high-profile job at a major company—starts experiencing a shift. Surrounded by new people and opportunities, she grows distant, overwhelmed by her boyfriend’s obsession as they barely speak during his mandatory two-year military service.

Ad

Their strained relationship brings comedic moments, but the story takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of zombies. Despite the apocalypse, Newtopia maintains its humor, balancing intense moments with wit. Its refusal to take itself too seriously is its greatest strength and main appeal.

The shift in tone is set right from the first zombie encounter—with an eyeball dripping on Kang Young-joo and Seo Jin-wook, portrayed brilliantly by Kang Young-seok, urinating in fear.

Ad

Yet, none of these moments are treated as mere slapstick or desperate attempts to force laughter. Instead, the humor emerges naturally from the characters’ desperation and the absurdity of their situations.

Newtopia’s brilliance lies in the fact that it doesn’t laugh at its characters. It highlights their very human instincts and survival tactics, which often come off as ridiculous, triggering laughter. The series pokes fun at human nature, especially when society is pushed to the edge of doom.

Ad

As the city becomes infested with zombies, people continue to cling to hierarchy and rules. A gang of thugs sets out to destroy everyone they meet, failing to confront the actual threat. A woman manages to kill over 50 zombies but finds herself helpless when cornered by a group of human men.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These instances reflect real societal issues, showcasing human tendencies during crises while lacing them with impeccable comic timing. This combination of supernatural threats, social commentary, and humor makes Newtopia’s storyline incredibly compelling.

Supporting the solid plot, the drama’s storytelling and screenplay are equally impressive. The series takes its time building up to the inevitable zombie plot, perfectly organizing the backdrop while teasing the audience.

But once the first zombie appears, the story—much like the characters—leaves no breathing space. From that moment, the narrative keeps viewers at the edge of their seats, with unpredictable plot twists hitting one after another in every episode however with humor. It’s only by the final episode that viewers realize the entire story unfolds over just 24 hours, adding an unexpected twist to the scale and intensity of the events.

Ad

Flashback sequences further enrich the story, taking viewers back to Young-joo and Jae-yoon’s life before the military and the zombie outbreak. These sweet romantic moments create a strong emotional contrast, making the audience root even harder for the characters. But once back in the present, the harsh reality hits just as hard as it does for the characters.

Newtopia also marks Jisoo’s comeback to acting after her debut in Snowdrop (2021). With one project under her belt, the idol-turned-actress shines throughout the series.

Ad

Jisoo shines as Young-joo, a smart and courageous character who evolves from a vulnerable survivor to a determined fighter, with standout comic timing. Park Jeong-min plays an anxious private eager to return home, bringing subtlety and charm to the role.

His comic timing is impeccable, especially in group scenes. His chemistry with fellow actor Im Sung-jae, who plays fellow private Ra In-ho, is excellent, making their scenes together some of the most enjoyable moments in the series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The drama also features a strong supporting cast, including Hong Seo-hui, Kim Joon-han, Bin Chan-uk, Kang Young-seok, Lee Hak-joo, and Tang Joon-sang. Among them, Kang Young-seok and Kim Joon-han particularly stand out. Both actors often steal the spotlight from the main leads with their impeccable comic timing and screen presence.

Overall, Newtopia's storytelling, performances, and distinct approach to comedy in a zombie apocalypse setting make it a must-watch. Jisoo’s strong comeback, supported by a stellar cast, only adds to the series’ charm, making Newtopia worth every minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback