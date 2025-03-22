"You mean to tell me a ghost saved Young-joo" — Fans speculate on Park Eun-chae's identity, the woman who saved Kang Young-joo in Newtopia finale

The highly anticipated finale of Newtopia aired on March 22, 2025, leaving viewers shocked and intrigued, especially over the mysterious character Park Eun-chae. Following the finale, fans have been divided over Park Eun-chae’s identity.

The unsettling discovery of her body, paired with her earlier interaction with Young-joo, has sparked speculation about whether Park Eun-chae was a ghost or Young-joo's hallucination. The fact that her body was confirmed dead for hours before the encounter only adds fuel to the theory.

Some Newtopia fans believed Eun-chae was a ghost or a supernatural entity who appeared solely to protect Young-joo. One fan of Newtopia wrote,

"you mean to tell me a ghost saved young joo?? 😭 srsly she's been 💀 for ten hrs JSJDHFH"

Many continued questioning her true identity, with several convinced she was a ghost who appeared to protect Kang Young-joo.

""They call me Park Eun Chae" she actually saved by a ghost of this women :"(( That's why she refused to call make a phone call..... " said one viewer of Newtopia.

"I have doubts about whether she really sacrificed herself or if she appeared in ghost form to guide the protagonist, but even so, her death left me very shaken. Men are always being cruel." commented one netizen.

"Youngjoo hearing stuff and seeing ghosts. But thank you bus attendant Park Eun-chae for helping her. " read a comment on X.

"Maybe because of what youngjoo experienced (her friends d worded) saw too many people di3d in the subway stampede, also stress, trauma and sleep deprivation, she hallucinated during chainsaw episode but the last episode it's clear she can see and hear spirits, YJ is a medium." commented one fan.

Debates were ongoing across social media platforms, with viewers questioning whether Park Eun-chae was a lingering spirit killed by the men after Young-joo or a hallucination born from Young-joo’s desperation. The mystery surrounding her character left fans yearning for answers.

"I wonder if youngjoo was hallucinating or those souls guided her out of danger?? last time she's been hearing voices calling her too," said this viewer on X.

"I'm still not sure if Park Eunchae was a hallucination from the trauma or a spirit protecting her, but I'm sure she was the voice she always heard," posted an X user.

"I dunno, sometimes, when we are faced with challenges alone, we tend to talk to ourselves. Maybe same case with Youngjoo. The voices, hallucinations etc., are her means of coping to survive which actually helped her." shared this netizen.

Some Newtopia viewers also began speculating a darker twist — questioning whether Kang Young-joo herself might have killed Park Eun-chae earlier and whether the woman she encountered later was merely a hallucination born from guilt or trauma.

"I think bc youngjoo killed park eun chae and it's just how she hallucinating? I mean imagine how frustrated you are fighting alone with zombies" explained one viewer Newtopia.

"Park Eun Chae wasn't the spirit that saved Youngjoo Youngjoo made her and hadn't realized She met her before ten hours, and she snapped, killed her. Those who read manhwa Pigpen know Park Eun Chae like created a ghost by consciousness" added this individual on X.

As the final episode of Newtopia unfolded, Kang Young-joo, portrayed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, found herself in a life-threatening situation while escaping from a group of men intent on killing her. However, her fate turned unexpectedly when a horde of zombies attacked those men, allowing Young-joo to flee.

While running for her life, Young-joo encountered a woman dressed in an attendant’s uniform. Introducing herself as Park Eun-chae, the woman guided Young-joo through a blood-soaked hallway filled with beheaded bodies.

Eun-chae revealed that the men Young-joo escaped from were responsible for the gruesome massacre. The bloodied sight made it clear that the victims were human when they died.

Eun-chae took Young-joo to a safer area. There Young-joo made a phone call to her mother and told her about her well-being. Grateful, Young-joo learned the name of the woman who had saved her and thanked her for the help. Eun-chae prioritized Young-joo’s safety, eventually leading her to a secured staff room within the station, offering her food, assuring her that the place was safe, and insisting that she stay there.

Ad

Towards the end of the final episode of Newtopia, Jae-yoon finally arrives at the station, looking for Young-joo after being informed about her whereabouts by her mother. At that moment, in the locked room, Eun-chae told Young-joo it was time to escape.

She instructed Young-joo to wait while she went ahead to open the shutter, promising to return soon. Though Young-joo insisted on going together, Eun-chae convinced her to stay behind for safety and left.

Young-joo eventually reunited with Jae-yoon. They also reunited with his group, including In-ho, Aaron Park, and Oh Soo-jeong, who followed Jae-yoon and rescued the couple from a group of zombies.

As they prepared to leave the station after, Young-joo requested they wait for Eun-chae’s return. However, after some time of waiting, In-ho pulled Jae-yoon aside and showed him a shocking discovery — a headless body lying on the ground, dressed in an attendant’s uniform with a name tag that read Park Eun-chae.

In-ho deduced that the body had been dead for over ten hours, leaving them stunned. Despite this revelation, they chose not to tell Young-joo the truth. Instead, they told her they had seen Eun-chae leave earlier. With no choice left, Young-joo left the station with the group, escaping the danger.

Starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jeong-min, Newtopia tells the story of Kang Young-joo, an engineer, and her boyfriend, Lee Jae-yoon, as they navigate a city overrun by a deadly zombie outbreak. Separated by chaos, the two fight through relentless threats in hopes of finding each other again. The 8-episode series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

