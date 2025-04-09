"YG is really milking them" — Fans react as BLACKPINK makes national headlines for setting record for highest concert ticket prices in K-pop history

On April 9, 2025, MBN News reported that BLACKPINK's 2025 WORLD TOUR IN GOYANG set a new record for the highest ticket prices in K-pop history. It is scheduled for July 5-6 at Goyang Stadium. Tickets range from 209,000 to 275,000 won, as announced by YG on Weverse. Fans quickly reacted to the news.

Ad

BLINK Seats, the top-tier VIP option, are priced at 275,000 KRW (around USD 187), while BLACK Seats are set at 242,000 KRW ($165). PINK and R Seats follow closely at 209,000 KRW ($142). General admission options, including S, A, and B Seats, range from 176,000 KRW ($120) down to 132,000 KRW ($89)all prices inclusive of VAT.

The steep prices caused an immediate stir online. Fans voiced their concerns, with many criticizing YG Entertainment for what they called excessive pricing. One fan commented,

Ad

Trending

"Its not something to be proud of. YG is really milking them. Damn."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If they wil not make the stage bigger and with bigger monitor...I would be very upset. Coz I will understand if they have a high price....but the stage should also worth the price" wrote one netizen.

"Raising such a high price for Korea considering they hasn't promoted in 2 years, that there is no announcement of new music let alone an album, that girls only have a month to prepare for the tour. What's it gonna be? People will hate blackpink for that..." shared an X user.

Ad

"Blackpink is just YG'S easy way to get money lol because none of their artists as much as those girls, and when i say none LITERALLY NONE" posted one fan.

"With the confusion over duties and the serious decrease in the financial situation in Korea, these prices are just disrespectful to the fans. considering the fact that the comeback and new music have not been announced officially" read a comment on X.

Ad

Following the announcement of BLACKPINK's record-breaking concert ticket prices, fans flooded social media with a range of opinions. While many criticized YG Entertainment for allegedly exploiting the group's popularity, others pointed out that the prices were still relatively lower than what international fans usually pay.

"YG using Blackpink to recover all their financial losses during BP hiatus. They can't even give the girls a group comeback with a full album with not less than 8 songs. They'll drain the girls so that they have something to fund the other artists." said an individual on X.

Ad

"YG might include their deficits+current expenses+future expenses in determining BP's ticket price. I hope the girls get their deserving shares since they have to stop solo promotions for the money grubber" mentioned one X user.

"LoL this is like half of what international fans are paying" mentioned this fan.

"Their prices are super cheap compared to the US and PH ticket prices!!" shared another fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour: Ticket sales for Goyang Shows begin in May

On March 8, 2025, YG Entertainment officially announced ticketing details for BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, scheduled for July 5 and 6, 2025. The notice was shared via Weverse and Interpark, outlining ticket prices, purchasing methods, and important guidelines for fans.

Presale access will be open exclusively for BLINK membership holders from May 8 to May 11. Fans must have an active Interpark Ticket and BLINK Membership (Global) account to participate. The general sales will begin on May 15, offering any remaining seats. Purchases are limited to 2 tickets per person for each concert date.

Ad

Accessible seating will be available by phone reservation through the INTERPARK TICKET Customer Service Center, starting May 16 at 9 AM KST. Seats are reserved for wheelchair users, and ticket pickup will require verification documents on the day of the concert.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strict rules will apply to maintain fair ticketing practices. Any unauthorized ticket trading, purchases by proxy, or fraudulent activities, such as the use of bots, may lead to immediate cancellation and permanent suspension of membership. Only tickets obtained through official channels—BLACKPINK’s Weverse page and INTERPARK TICKET—will be considered valid.

Legal consequences may follow if fans engage in unofficial transactions. YG Entertainment emphasized that responsibility for any violations falls entirely on the buyer.

Ad

Following their performances in Goyang, BLACKPINK will tour multiple cities worldwide. Here are the confirmed dates and venues so far:

July 5–6: Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

July 12: Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, United States

July 18: Soldiers Field, Chicago, United States

July 22: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

July 26: Citi Field, New York, United States

August 2: Stade De France, Paris, France

August 6: Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan, Italy

August 9: Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona, Spain

August 15: Wembley Stadium, London, England

August 16–18: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Ad

Further updates and additional tour stops are expected to be announced. For full ticketing details and updates, fans are advised to check BLACKPINK’s Weverse page and the INTERPARK TICKET website.

With the announcement of their new tour dates, fans are eagerly awaiting BLACKPINK's grand return to the stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More