“Looks like they’re slowly raising the price tag”- Fans disappointed over BLACKPINK’s 2025 World tour ticket prices

On March 8, 2025, YG Entertainment announced the ticket sales for BLACKPINK's upcoming concert at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea on July 5 & 6, 2025. The notice was put up on Weverse, along with the ticket prices and other relevant details. The presale will begin on May 8 up to May 11, whereas the general sale will begin on May 15.

Ad

The ticket prices for BLACKPINK's concert in Goyang are as follows: VIP BLINK 275,000 KRW (around 187 USD), BLACK 242,000 KRW (approx. 165 USD), PINK and R at 209,000 KRW (approx. 142 USD) each. Sections S, A, and B, 176,000 KRW (120 USD), 154,000 KRW (105 USD), and 132,000 KRW (89 USD).

Fans do not seem to be happy with the expensive price range of the concert tickets. They have taken to The Qoo, a community forum, to express their disappointment and reaction to the pricing. One of The Qoo users wrote,

Ad

Trending

"It looks like they're slowly raising the price tag I have no intention of going to this concert but I bet the price tag will go up again I'm already annoyed".

Fans take to The Qoo to express disappointment over BLACKPINK's Goyang concert ticket prices (Screenshot image via The Qoo) (Translations via Google Translate)

"They don't even have any consideration for the fact that it starts at 8 o'clock" another user wrote.

Ad

"Why is 6 o'clock the national rule? I don't know about idols, but Coldplay and Oasis all perform at 8 o'clock. Did Blackpink think by that standard?" wrote another fan.

"8 o'clock in Goyang....and the price, oh my, they don't think about the audience at all" another fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have also been wondering if the group is going to release new music before the concert. They took to the comments section to address their concern over new music from the quartet:

"But are you releasing a new album and holding a concert?" a user wrote.

"The prices for the performances are all too expensive... I bought them because I'm a fan, even though they're expensive, so I really gave them my wallet... It's annoying" a fan wrote.

Ad

"Even if you really like it, when you see something like this, it's like you're in a rut and you wonder what you're fanboying about." another fan wrote.

Is BLACKPINK making a comeback as a group?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since the group went on a hiatus, all four members of BLACKPINK - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose - have been actively pursuing their solo ventures. With the release of Jennie's album Ruby on March 7, Lisa's album Alter Ego on February 28, Jisoo's album on February 14, and Rose's album Rosie on December 6, all members of the quartet now have at least one solo album to their name.

Lisa made her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3, whereas Jisoo resumed her acting projects with Newtopia this year. Lisa and Jennie will also take on the Coachella stage this month with their individual performances.

The news of BLACKPINK's concert came as a surprise and shock to the fans, as there had been no movement from YG regarding the group's comeback. With the members having left the label and joined new ones to pursue their solo activities, it remains uncertain as to how they would proceed with a group comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More