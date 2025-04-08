"We were expecting a comeback teaser"—Fans react as BLACKPINK 2025 tour briefly vanishes from YG website, returns soon

On April 7, 2025, fans of BLACKPINK were surprised when the group’s 2025 world tour section disappeared from YG Entertainment’s official website. The page showed a “File not found” message for a short time. An X user @yk2aii also shared screenshots of the same.

As speculations spread online, YG suddenly updated the website again. It returned with ticket sale announcements for BLACKPINK’s Goyang concerts. There was also a special moments video from the group’s last tour that was released alongside. It featured memories and clips from past shows.

Fans were relieved but still a bit puzzled by the temporary disappearance. One X user, @jisooswar, who was expecting a possible comeback announcement wrote:

"we were expecting a comeback teaser but yg just wiped out all information about the new blackpink tour from their official website........."

Some believed the site might be updated to announce a long-awaited group comeback. Others thought it was a sign that the entire tour might be canceled.

"Probably means that official title (with the comeback title) will be announced," an X user wrote.

"YG is clearly setting up all of the social medias and websites to prepare for these next announcements for the CB and TOUR!! they’ve been changing blackpinks instagram it just had “musician/band” and now it’s gone and then they removed the shut down link," a fan remarked.

"The official website of blackpink tour is now under maintenance, they'd remove the previous poster because it will change up to the official name of the tour and added more dates/places. So, blinks, ARE YOU READY?," a netizen added.

"Blackpink tour getting wiped off the website what about the tickets I purchased-," a fan mentioned.

The group hasn’t released a complete group project in a while. Therefore, many expected a teaser or album news instead of silence.

"I expect some info later on about the whole thing, but honestly idc about a world tour, all i want is a well put together comeback," an X user wrote.

"It’s so ridiculous to announce a tour BEFORE the comeback announcement or anything else," a fan commented.

"Manifesting new album cause wtaf is a tour before new album wat they gon do dance to du ddu du ddu? les be so fr," a netizen added.

BLACKPINK 2025 world tour: Goyang shows confirmed, solo careers, and tour dates

BLACKPINK is set to kick off its world tour with two major concerts at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in South Korea. These performances are scheduled for July 5 and 6, 2025, It will mark them as the first K-pop girl group to headline at the venue.

According to YG Entertainment, BLINK MEMBERSHIP holders will get an early access to tickets from May 8 to May 11 via Interpark. General ticket sales will open on May 15 at 8 PM KST. The 2025 tour will include performances in 10 cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. The final show is expected to take place in Tokyo.

Here are the confirmed tour dates so far:

July 5: Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

July 6: Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea

July 12: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

July 13: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

July 18: Soldier Field, Chicago, USA

July 22: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

July 23: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

July 26: Citi Field, New York, USA

July 27: Citi Field, New York, USA

August 2: Stade de France, Paris, France

August 3: Stade de France, Paris, France

August 6: Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, Milan, Italy

August 9: Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona, Spain

August 15: Wembley Stadium, London, UK

August 16: Wembley Stadium, London, UK

January 16, 2026: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

January 18, 2026: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

All four members have also been active with their solo projects while preparing for the tour. Lisa launched her label LLOUD and released Alter Ego. She also debuted as an actor in HBO's The White Lotus. Jennie dropped her solo album Ruby and began her short tour.

Jisoo released her debut EP Amortage and starred in the K-drama Newtopia. Meanwhile, Rosé’s debut album Rosie received widespread praise and success. This included her chart-topping collaboration APT. with Bruno Mars.

Though their solo paths have kept them busy, BLACKPINK’s return to the stage as a group this summer is now fully confirmed.

