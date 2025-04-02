“So they didn't practice for any” — Internet questions BLACKPINK’s readiness for upcoming tour and comeback release following Rosé’s remark

On March 31, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s latest behind-the-scenes video, Jisoo - ‘AMORTAGE’ PROMOTION SKETCH, sparked concerns among fans. The video showed the Flower singer at fansigns and music show appearances. One moment of her with Rosé drew attention online.

In the clip, Rosé surprised Jisoo during her second pre-recording, expressing shock that they hadn’t seen each other since Christmas—nearly two months ago. As they talked, Jisoo urged Rosé to do the viral Earthquake dance challenge. Rosé hesitated, saying she hadn’t danced in a while.

"It's been so long since I last danced," the Gone songstress said.

This small remark sparked debate among fans. Fans wondered if BLACKPINK would have enough time to rehearse, with some worried the tour might feel rushed.

"So they didnt practise for any comeback or concert yet," an X user commented.

Fans continue to be doubtful about their preparation.

"Oh lord……PLEASE change the tour dates 😭🙏🙏🙏🙏I can’t go this," a fan remarked.

"The tour shouldnt start until december at least but yg were desperate for money and its going to be a mess," a person said.

"Damn she can't even catch this? the tour is about to be even worse than the last one," a user mentioned.

"They’re going on tour in 3 months but they haven’t been in a practice room together in over 2 years," a netizen shared.

"This tells me there is a high chance that the tour will be a mess plus they haven‘t prepared a comeback yet," a viewer shared.

"The blackpink out of sync videos are gonna come back save us all," another fan shared.

More about the Blackpink 2025 World Tour

BLACKPINK announced the Blackpink 2025 World Tour on February 19, 2025, with concerts starting in Seoul on July 5 and 6. The tour will then head to North America, Europe, and Japan. A comeback is reportedly set before the tour.

On February 5, 2025, BLACKPINK dropped a world tour teaser on Instagram. The clip features aerial footage of a stadium filled with thousands of fans waving pink lightsticks. It ends with the group stepping onto the stage.

“BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour Teaser," the caption read.

The group last toured in 2022 with the Born Pink World Tour. It comprised 66 concerts across 22 countries. After that, Jisoo started her first solo fan meeting tour, Lights, Love, Action!, in Manila in March 2025.

While Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have pursued solo projects, the group has not officially separated from YG Entertainment. They have resumed engaging with fans. Additional attributes regarding the K-pop group's upcoming projects are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Jennie launched her independent label, Odd Atelier, in December 2023. Her debut album, Ruby, then arrived on March 7, 2025. Jisoo founded Blissoo in 2024 and dropped Amortage, a four-track mini-album exploring love.

Lisa set up LLOUD in early 2024, releasing Rockstar and New Woman with Rosalía before her album Alter Ego debuted. Rosé joined THEBLACKLABEL and released Rosie in 2024, led by APT., a Bruno Mars collab.

