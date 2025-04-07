"Would’ve been a little too self-aware or meta"- The White Lotus 3 music supervisor explains why BLACKPINK's Lisa's songs weren't used in the series

On April 6, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was in the news after The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Gabe Hilfer. He is the music supervisor of The White Lotus. In the reports, he explained why the rapper's songs were not used in Season 3 of the HBO series.

Ad

Lisa played a key role as Mook. However, Hilfer shared that using her music while she appeared onscreen would have felt too self-aware and distracting for viewers. He said,

"I’ve worked on a lot of things that have musicians as actors, and I kind of feel like you’re crossing a boundary because they’re no longer their fictional character. It’s just a little meta if you’re hearing their music while you’re seeing them on screen, but they’re not playing themself.”

Ad

Trending

He said that when a musician is acting and their music plays during their scenes, it can feel jarring or overly self-referential.

“If she was playing Lisa on vacation at the White Lotus, maybe it would’ve been kind of a fun little wink, but as she is Mook in this and has a different role, I think it would’ve been a little too self-aware or meta. Obviously, she’s such a megastar, and Blackpink is its own phenomenon.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hilfer emphasized that her role was separate from her music identity and blending the two would have felt too “meta.”

BLACKPINK's Lisa's casting in The White Lotus 3 and her growing solo career

Lisa debuted as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016. She played Mook in the third season of The White Lotus. Her casting came after she auditioned in Thailand and impressed creator Mike White with a follow-up tape. In another interview by The Hollywood Reporter, Mike White admitted he was unaware of the idol's fame and had reservations.

Ad

However, after seeing her audition and learning about her impact in Thailand, he changed his mind. Her castmates were surprised to learn just how famous she was globally once filming began. Mike said,

"I did not know who Lisa or Blackpink was. All I knew was that there was a Blackpink girl [her bandmate, Jennie] in The Idol and I was like, ‘We’re not doing that.’ Then I found out that there might be security issues and I was just like, ‘No,’”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then praised the BLACKPINK member for her skills and popularity and said,

"Her audition was amazing. And Lisa’s so nice and uncomplicated, but I still didn’t want to cast her. I’m just used to not having so much attention; we don’t need it. But I wanted to be respectful to Thailand. She’s like Taylor Swift meets Princess Diana there."

Ad

After departing YG Entertainment in 2024, Lisa launched her label, Lloud. She also signed a distribution deal with RCA Records. Her debut studio album, Alter Ego, was released in February 2025. The album followed several singles like Rockstar and Born Again.

She also made history as the first K-pop soloist to perform at the MTV VMAs and the Oscars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to her music, the idol launched a comic book and completed a successful fan meeting tour across Asia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More