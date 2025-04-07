  • home icon
  "SHE WOULD ALWAYS BE LOVED"— Fans react as The White Lotus 3 cast gives BLACKPINK's Lisa a birthday surprise at the finale watch party

"SHE WOULD ALWAYS BE LOVED"— Fans react as The White Lotus 3 cast gives BLACKPINK's Lisa a birthday surprise at the finale watch party

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 07, 2025 13:54 GMT
Fans react as The White Lotus 3 cast gives BLACKPINK
Fans react as The White Lotus 3 cast gives BLACKPINK's Lisa a birthday surprise at the finale watch party (Image via @lalalalisa_m/Instagram)

On April 7, 2025, the cast of The White Lotus 3 surprised BLACKPINK's Lisa with a birthday celebration at the finale watch party of the American satirical comedy drama, leaving the fandom emotional. She wore a one-piece burgundy dress and completed her overall look with blonde hair.

In the videos circulating on social media from the finale watch party, Lisa was presented with a cake adorned with candles. The celebrities at the event clapped and sang a birthday song for her. Afterward, she blew out the candles, returning their affection.

The clips went viral among fans, who were thrilled to see the cast of The White Lotus season 3 celebrating her birthday. They could not stop gushing over how they provided love to her.

"Wow... I always remember the words Jisso said to Lisa one day; NOT TO WORRY BECAUSE WHEREVER SHE WENT SHE WOULD ALWAYS BE LOVED," an X user said.
The fandom expressed their excitement about BLACKPINK's Lisa receiving appreciation and love from the cast of The White Lotus 3.

"so happy that Lisa can become a member of TWL family, they are so cute omg,"- a fan reacted.
"She’s so appreciated and loved by ppl around her, i’m so happy for her,"- a fan shared.
"Wherever you go,people will love you Lisa. Hate will never,ever beat love,and extraordinary people can only suceed,"- a fan mentioned.

Many internet users expressed their desire to see an episode of The White Lotus' finale after-party.

"this cast is so cute I love that lisa got so lucky to be surrounded by people like this for her first acting gig,"- a user shared.
"Aw I love The White Lotus family I don’t want it to end Can we have like a special episode like everyone having a party together including the resort’s staff,"- a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa played the role of Mook in The White Lotus 3

The Rockstar singer played the role of a health mentor named Mook in Mike White's The White Lotus season 3, which premiered on February 16, 2025. She had a love interest, a security guard named Gaitok (played by Thapthimthong).

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa released her debut full-length album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. It features Fxck Up The World as the title track. The record includes fifteen tracks, which are listed below:

  1. Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye)
  2. Rockstar
  3. Elastigirl
  4. Thunder
  5. New Woman (feat. Rosalia)
  6. Fxck Up The World (feat. Future)
  7. Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
  8. Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)
  9. When I'm With You (feat. Tyla)
  10. Badgrrl
  11. Lifestyle
  12. Chill
  13. Dream '
  14. Fxck Up The World (Vixi Solo Version)
  15. Rapunzel (Kiki solo version)
On March 12, BLACKPINK's Lisa attended the Women's Fall-Winter 2025 show.

Edited by Shreya Das
