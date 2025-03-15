 "Lisa is a bright, cute, humble, and very quick-witted child"—Coach krungor praises BLACKPINK's Lisa's acting skills

On March 10, 2025, acting coach Krungor praised BLACKPINK's Lisa on Instagram. She shared two pictures with the female artist and they were seen sitting on a sofa, donning casual outfits. In the post caption, Krungor recalled the time she met the Thai rapper for the first time. She described the experience, as translated by X user @LaliceUpdates:

"The day I received the news that LISA would be coming to study, I was so excited because I really like her in every way- her talent, her thoughts, her heart. When I met her, I can honestly say I wasn't disappointed at all. Lisa is a bright, cute, humble, and very quick-witted child."

For the unversed, BLACKPINK's Lisa has recently made her acting debut with American black comedy drama The White Lotus. She plays the role of Mook in season 3, which premiered on February 16, 2025.

Her character Mook is a health advisor, aka wellness expert, at the White Lotus Thailand resort. She also works as a performer at the resort. Moreover, Mook's work colleague and security guard, Gaitok (portrayed by Tayme Thapthimthong) has a crush on her.

Coach Krungor stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa mastered the art of exercise repetition on the first try

In her Instagram post, Krungor shared that she was worried initially because the Rockstar singer had never acted before. She stated that she taught her "exercise repetition," which the artist learned in the first attempt. As translated by X user @LaliceUpdates, the acting coach mentioned:

"When I let her try, she initially leaned more towards show than act, but with her sharp timing as a dancer and artist, I adjusted her with exercise repetition to help her connect with what was in front of her and respond to it. This exercise usually takes time for people to master, but she got it right from the first time."

Krungor further elaborated that she taught "character interpretation" to Lisa. After she understood everything, the coach could observe BLACKPINK's Lisa shine out. She also requested everyone to watch the Thai artist in the third installment of The White Lotus. She added:

"Even when we were playing and responding together, I could not help but smile at her sparkling eyes. If I were to elaborate on what impressed me about her, it would take forever. I want everyone to watch her in The White Lotus and you'll see for yourself."

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped her full-length studio album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, respectively. It features fifteen tracks, including Born Again, Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, New Woman (feat.Rosalia), Fxck Up The Word (feat. Future), Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), When I'm With You (feat. Tyla), Badgrrrl, Lifestyle, Chill, and others.

