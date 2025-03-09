"The Queen wins"—Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Lisa 's New Woman (feat. Rosalia) named the best song from her album 'Alter Ego' by Billboard

On March 4, 2025, the American magazine outlet Billboard named BLACKPINK's Lisa New Woman (feat. Rosalia) as the best track from her album Alter Ego. The publication released an article titled "LISA's 'Alter Ego': Every Song Ranked," where the K-pop artist's song was described as:

"A dance-pop anthem with a feminist flare, LISA and Rosalía trade verses about rebirth, their chemistry mirroring the track’s cathartic energy. Director Dave Meyers’ sleek visuals on the music video amplify the song’s unflinching audacity, with yin-and-yang metaphors and eye-catching mise-en-scènes."

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Netizens congratulated her on achieving this feat. An X user wrote:

"The Queen wins again."

The fandom called New Woman, featuring Spanish singer Rosalía, a "masterpiece" and expressed their admiration for the artist's work.

"New woman is a masterpiece of a song. I really got catfished into thinking the rest of the album would actually be good," a fan reacted.

"I get it it's pure art and deserves more hype but then others are also number 1," a fan shared.

"solid pick, but let’s be real—every fan got a different favorite on this album," a fan commented.

The internet users added that the track was getting the recognition it deserved.

"New Woman is such a banger—Lisa and Rosalía absolutely killed it, no wonder Billboard named it the best on 'Alter Ego," a user reacted.

"Congratulations to LISA on the remarkable success of "New Woman," a user shared.

"new woman getting the recognition it deserves," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her studio album Alter Ego

BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped her debut full-length studio album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through her own artist management company, LLOUD. It was distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, respectively.

The tracklist has been listed below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalia) Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (Vixi Solo Version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)

The physical record has been available in seven versions, including Kiki, Vixi, Speedi, Roxi, Sunni, Jewel case, and Vinyl. It features prominent singers, including Doja Cat, Raye, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Lisa delivered a performance alongside British singer Raye and American rapper Doja Cat at the Oscars 2025 on March 2, 2025. She emerged as the first K-pop singer to perform at the Academy Awards. She paid tribute to James Bond and performed a rendition of Live and Let Die.

