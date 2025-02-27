"Motherquake incoming"- Fans go gaga over BLACKPINK's Lisa's new TikTiok video previewing upcoming track 'FXCK UP THE WORLD (feat.Future)

On February 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa teased her upcoming track FXCK UP THE WORLD (feat. Future) in a TikTok video, exciting fans. She danced with backup performers, wearing a black sleeveless crop top, gloves, a high ponytail, and bold makeup.

Subsequently, the new TikTok video circulated on social media and went viral. The fandom could not contain their excitement. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:

"motherquake incoming."

The fandom stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa's upcoming track FXCK UP THE WORLD (feat.Future) was already trending on the internet. They encouraged fans to showcase their support for the female artist.

"Certified hits already! Even the song snippets already trending on tt,"- a fan reacted.

"Loving fck up the world concept and vibes,"- a fan shared.

"FXCK THE HATERS. THIS IS A MOTIVATION TO STREAM TF OUT OF ALTEREGO! Her achivements would speak for her at the end. Prepare premium accounts as much you can! Let's get it,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also claimed that BLACKPINK's Lisa would win an Oscar for her upcoming collaboration with Future.

"LISA really knows how to make a statement! Pairing her TikTok with ‘FXCK UP THE WORLD’ featuring Future is a power move—her solo era is coming in strong,"- a user reacted.

"Oh her dancers are ready for the performance oh it’s going to be,"- a user shared.

"Future collab, Oscar booked. I know people are mad,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Lisa set to release debut full-length album Alter Ego

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa would release her much-anticipated full-length album Alter Ego. It would be dropped through LLOUD and distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, domestically and internationally, respectively. The physical record would be available in seven versions, namely, Vixi, Speedi, Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Jewel case, and Vinyl.

The tracklist for the piece has been provided below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalia) Fxck Up The World (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Fxck Up the World (Vixi solo version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version)

In recent news, the female rapper made her official acting debut with the third installment of The White Lotus. The show premiered on February 16, 2025, and is available to stream on HBO.

