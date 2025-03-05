"My girl always challenges herself" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa shares the daunting experience of performing at the Oscars with a harness

On March 4, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa appeared on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! She introduced her latest album, Alter Ego, discussed her new drama series, The White Lotus season 3, and shared her karaoke experiences with the cast.

During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel asked the idol about her experience performing at the Oscars while wearing a harness and recounting his uncomfortable experience. The Money singer agreed that it was indeed a daunting experience and said,

"It was really scary, I was like...I’m not comfortable doing this...but they asked me do you really wanna do it, are you okay, do you feel good and I’m like, YEAH!"

Fans took to the internet to laud Lisa for her bravado and commended her for undertaking such a challenging feat at the Oscars. One fan commented on X,

"She’s scared but not scared of taking risks. My girl always challenges herself. That’s why she’s the best."

More reactions flooded into X, praising Lisa's act at the Academy Awards Night.

"Really gave it their all in every show. Hanging for such a long time, coming down to perform without any hiccups, shaking or fear at all. Plus, the show was really amazing," commented another fan.

"she is fearless!!" remarked another fan.

"I was worried too, but everything went well. You did a great job. I'm a little worried if you'll do a somersault next time," reacted another fan.

Fans were also quite impressed by Lisa and how she conducted herself during the interview, praising her for it.

"I love the way she always engaged with the interviewer. Always asking them back about their experience as well," wrote another fan on X.

"She is hilarious lol, we need to see Lisa more often on the variety shows, please," said another fan.

"I remember years ago they appear on kimmel and look uncomfortable but today lisa redeem all she look super comfortable, engaging and playful," commented another fan.

More about BLACKPINK' Lisa's latest album, Alter Ego

Released on February 28, 2025, Alter Ego is BLACKPINK member's debut solo album. This album also marks her first solo work since leaving YG Entertainment for solo activities in 2023. It is released through her own label, LLOUD, and RCA Records. It consists of 15 tracks featuring collaborations with artists such as Doja Cat, Raye, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Rosalía.

She initially teased the title of her forthcoming album in the music video for the single New Women (featuring Rosalía), released in August 2024. In the video, several women read a magazine called Alter Ego.

For the album, the singer delves into five distinct inner personas, each with its own names and characteristics. These five avatars are Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi. Each alter ego is tied to specific tracks on the album and are also showcased on the physical editions with individual cover art.

She also launched her new comic book venture, Lalisa Comics, in collaboration with Zero Zero Entertainment on February 18, 2025. The company's first release is a 56-page limited edition graphic novel titled Alter-Ego: The Official Comic. The graphic novel serves as a companion to Alter Ego and is authored by Lisa, with illustrations by Minomiyabi. It is scheduled for release on March 24, 2025.

In other news, the Thai rapper is all set to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and 18, 2025.

