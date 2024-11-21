Coachella 2025 Lineup: K-pop group ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie & XG set to take the stage

On November 21, 2025, the final lineup for the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was announced via the festival's official social media pages. Like every year, K-pop fans have a lot to look forward to this time as well.
This will be a big moment for K-pop at the festival, which has previously hosted acts like Epik High, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, 2NE1, and aespa. While ENHYPEN is scheduled to debut at the Coachella stage, Lisa and Jennie will return as soloists this time since BLACKPINK’s performance as headliners in 2023. XG, a popular Japanese girl group, will also be a part of the star-studded lineup.
Coachella is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 11–13 and April 18–20, 2025. It will mark an unforgettable experience for all the music fans globally. As K-pop continues to leave its mark on the global stage, Coachella 2025 will be another milestone in celebrating its growing influence.
Complete list of artists set to perform at the 2025 Coachella Festival
Music fans worldwide anticipate the upcoming event set to be headlined by acclaimed artists like Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone across both weekends. The star-studded lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, and the Japanese girl group XG.
Lisa will perform her solo work on Fridays (April 11 and 18), while Jennie is set to take over the stage on Sundays (April 13 and 20). The seven-member group ENHYPEN’s Saturday performances (April 12 and 19) will mark their debut at the festival.
Here's a complete list of artists set to perform at the 2025 Coachella:
Friday, April 11 & 18
- Headliner: Lady Gaga
- Missy Elliott Benson
- Boone Marías
- LISA (BLACKPINK)
- The Prodigy Parcels
- FKA Twigs
- Mustard
- Mau P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- The Go-Go’s
- MARINA
- Djo
- Tyla
- Sara Landry
- The Sacred Souls
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 Mafia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINt JHN
- 4B2K
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Cook
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- Julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Ravyn Lenae
- Betran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermangology vs Self
- HitTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy
- Glixen
- EREZ
Saturday, April 12 & 19
- Headliner: Green Day
- Charli XCX
- Misfits (The Original)
- Keinemusik
- Above & Beyond
- Anitta
- Ivan Cornejo
- Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens
- Alok
- Medium Build
- underscores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
Sunday, April 13 & 20
- Headliner: Post Malone
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE (BLACKPINK)
- Kraftwerk
- beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Still Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Böhmer
- Amyl & The Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon
- Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaarae
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Beaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- SOFT PLAY
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kumo 99
- DESIREE
- Tripolism
- Yulia Niko
Special Performance (Sunday, April 13 & 20)
- Travis Scott - "Designs the Desert"
Both artists from BLACKPINK have embarked on solo careers since parting ways with YG Entertainment. While Lisa is gearing up to release her album Alter Ego in February 2025, Jennie is continuing her musical journey under her new label, ODD ATELIER.