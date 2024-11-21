Coachella 2025 Lineup: K-pop group ENHYPEN, BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie & XG set to take the stage

On November 21, 2025, the final lineup for the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was announced via the festival's official social media pages. Like every year, K-pop fans have a lot to look forward to this time as well.

This will be a big moment for K-pop at the festival, which has previously hosted acts like Epik High, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, 2NE1, and aespa. While ENHYPEN is scheduled to debut at the Coachella stage, Lisa and Jennie will return as soloists this time since BLACKPINK’s performance as headliners in 2023. XG, a popular Japanese girl group, will also be a part of the star-studded lineup.

Coachella is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 11–13 and April 18–20, 2025. It will mark an unforgettable experience for all the music fans globally. As K-pop continues to leave its mark on the global stage, Coachella 2025 will be another milestone in celebrating its growing influence.

Complete list of artists set to perform at the 2025 Coachella Festival

Music fans worldwide anticipate the upcoming event set to be headlined by acclaimed artists like Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone across both weekends. The star-studded lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, and the Japanese girl group XG.

Lisa will perform her solo work on Fridays (April 11 and 18), while Jennie is set to take over the stage on Sundays (April 13 and 20). The seven-member group ENHYPEN’s Saturday performances (April 12 and 19) will mark their debut at the festival.

Here's a complete list of artists set to perform at the 2025 Coachella:

Friday, April 11 & 18

Headliner: Lady Gaga

Missy Elliott Benson

Boone Marías

LISA (BLACKPINK)

The Prodigy Parcels

FKA Twigs

Mustard

Mau P

GloRilla

Yeat

The Go-Go’s

MARINA

Djo

Tyla

Sara Landry

The Sacred Souls

d4vd

Artemas

Miike Snow

Three 6 Mafia

Chris Lorenzo

SAINt JHN

4B2K

Vintage Culture

Tink

Maribou State

Eyedress

A.G. Cook

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chris Stussy

Damian Lazarus

Julie

Austin Millz

Lola Young

Tinlicker

SPEED

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Ravyn Lenae

Betran

TOPS

Los Mirlos

PARISI

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins

KNEECAP

Shermangology vs Self

HitTech

Moon Boots

Coco & Breezy

Glixen

EREZ

Saturday, April 12 & 19

Headliner: Green Day

Charli XCX

Misfits (The Original)

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta

Ivan Cornejo

Clairo

ENHYPEN

Shoreline Mafia

T-Pain

Hanumankind

Sam Fender

Japanese Breakfast

Beth Gibbons

Darkside

Eli Brown

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Jimmy Eat World

Viagra Boys

Disco Lines

Blonde Redhead

Amelie Lens

Alok

Medium Build

underscores

Indo Warehouse

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline

Together Pangea

Bob Vylan

Prison Affair

Talón

Sunday, April 13 & 20

Headliner: Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Junior H

JENNIE (BLACKPINK)

Kraftwerk

beabadoobee

Polo & Pan

XG

Basement Jaxx

Keshi

Chase & Status

Still Woozy

Sammy Virji

Jessie Murph

Arca

Rema

Shaboozey

Ty Dolla $ign

Circle Jerks

Ben Böhmer

Amyl & The Sniffers

Boris Brejcha

Dixon

Jimi Jules

Muni Long

Amaarae

BigXthaPlug

Snow Strippers

Fukers

Interplanetary Criminal

Dennis Cruz

VTSS

The Beaches

Wisp

MEUTE

Francis Mercier

Hope Tala

Sparrow & Barbossa

Ginger Root

AMÉMÉ

SOFT PLAY

Mohamed Ramadan

GEL

Kumo 99

DESIREE

Tripolism

Yulia Niko

Special Performance (Sunday, April 13 & 20)

Travis Scott - "Designs the Desert"

Both artists from BLACKPINK have embarked on solo careers since parting ways with YG Entertainment. While Lisa is gearing up to release her album Alter Ego in February 2025, Jennie is continuing her musical journey under her new label, ODD ATELIER.

