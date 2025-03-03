“Standing applause for MS.INCREDIBLE” - Fans gush over BLACKPINK Lisa’s 2025 Oscars debut as she walks the red carpet in a James Bond-inspired outfit

On March 2, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa attended the 97th Academy Awards in a tuxedo-inspired Mark Gong custom dress at the Dolby Theatre. The outfit had a black coat with satin lapels.

Lisa wore a collared white shirtdress, completing it with a red carnation brooch. The ensemble referenced Sean Connery’s James Bond in 1964's Goldfinger. Fans reacted to her look, with one saying:

"Standing applause for MS.INCREDIBLE."

The K-pop idol paired the outfit with patent leather boots, gold hoop earrings, a diamond-encrusted ring, and milky white and black nails. Her hair was in a voluminous ponytail with full fringe. She kept her wavy red look from The White Lotus. The 27-year-old wore winged eyeliner, pink blush, and a rosy mauve lip.

Lisa then performed Live and Let Die from the 1973 spy thriller. Doja Cat followed with Diamonds Are Forever from the 1971 flick.

RAYE closed the set with Adele’s Skyfall from the 2012 movie. Meanwhile, fans hailed Lisa's James-Bond-inspired look:

"Lisa took the james bond theme so seriously damn," a fan remarked.

"SHE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT TO WEAR ON EVERY OCCASION!!," a viewer said.

"FASHION IT GIRL FOR A REASON," another person noted.

More comments read:

"Her red carpet game is phenomenal, hands down best dressed of the night," a netizen wrote.

"She always care all the details when she's on the red carpet," a fan shared.

"She ate that up," another user added.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s ALTER EGO wins Billboard poll with 49% of the vote as a fan-favorite release

Lisa’s ALTER EGO topped Billboard’s weekly new music poll, earning 49% of the vote. Fans selected the BLACKPINK star’s debut solo album as their favorite new release over Feid’s Nos Desconocimos (38%), Benson Boone’s Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else, Lizzo’s Love in Real Life, D4vd and Kali Uchis’ Crashing, and more.

Released on February 28, ALTER EGO features 15 tracks and collaborations with Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and others. It includes singles like Rockstar, New Woman (feat. Rosalía), Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), and Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE).

The album introduces five personas—Vixi, Kiki, Roxi, Sunni, and Speedi—representing diverse sides of the Thai rapper.

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

Before this, Lisa had released two solo singles, LALISA and MONEY (2021). Both tracks charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The White Lotus actress is the latest BLACKPINK member to go solo.

Rosé dropped her debut album rosie in December, followed by Jisoo’s EP AMORTAGE in February 2025. Jennie is set to release her debut LP Ruby on March 7, 2025.

In other news, on March 1, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa set a Spotify record as ALTER EGO hit 23,497,033 streams in 24 hours. This marks the biggest first-day debut for a female rapper.

