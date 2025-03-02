“Queen”- Fans react as BLACKPINK Lisa’s 'ALTER EGO' scores biggest 1st-day streams for a debut album by a female rapper in Spotify history

On March 1, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa set a huge streaming record with her debut album, ALTER EGO. Released on February 28, 2025, it garnered 23,497,033 Spotify streams in 24 hours. This marks the biggest first-day debut for a female rapper in the streaming platform's history.

Fans reacted to the achievement with excitement.

"Queen," an X user commented.

The 15-track album features collaborations with Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalía, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla. It includes singles like Rockstar, New Woman, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Born Again, and Fxck Up the World. Fans kept sharing their thoughts on the milestone.

"Several hits on this album mind you," a fan remarked.

"OH Lisa you killed it the album is fire!!!," another X user wrote.

"23Million With Leaked Album And No GP Hit Song. LALISA YOU ARE THE MOTHER," another person shared.

During a February 25 live, the Thai rapper learned about her album ALTER EGO leaking online. She looked to her team for confirmation before showing visible disappointment. Despite this, The White Lotus actress continued the broadcast and revealed her new solo lightstick.

Fans are encouraging more streaming to boost Lisa’s album on the charts. Some mentioned the leak affecting streams but remained focused on increasing numbers. Many aim to reach 100 million streams within a week.

"We’ve done so good! All the songs having almost equal streams we just need to keep pushing and get them to breakthrough Spotify global chart," another fan noted.

"Let's continue streaming these songs, honestly, things could have been a lot better, but the whole album got leaked,we didn't have a whole day to stream, we went through so much, but let's stream more and get a multiple songs on Global Spotify. And we should increase our streams," one netizen said.

"You know how we can have a bigger increase each day like if we keep promoting and streaming!!! Like make this album ur lifeline… take a song and make it a banger!! Stream the f**k out of this album!!! We only have 1 week… we can achieve 100 mils by the end of this week for real," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to make Oscars history with Born Again live performance

Doja Cat, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and RAYE (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

Lisa is set to make history as the first-ever K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards. The 97th Oscars, airing live on March 2 at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, will feature her alongside Doja Cat and RAYE for the first live performance of Born Again.

It's a track from her debut full-length album, ALTER EGO. The Academy announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a teaser clip of the performers.

The event will also include performances by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as an appearance from the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

In other news, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s 2025 world tour on February 19. It begins on July 5 in Goyang and ends on January 16, 2026, in Tokyo. The tour includes stadium stops in South Korea, North America, Europe, and Japan.

