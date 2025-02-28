BLACKPINK’ Lisa’s ‘ALTER EGO’: Album collaborations, credits & more details explored

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa released her highly anticipated debut solo album, ALTER EGO. This project showcases Lisa's versatility and creative vision, featuring collaborations with prominent artists like RAYE, Doja Cat, TYLA, Future, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

The album comprises 15 tracks, each reflecting a different facet of the BLACKPINK rapper's persona, namely, Vixi, Roxi, Speedi, Sunni, and Kiki. Furthermore, Lisa contributed to the songwriting of 13 among 15 tracks such as Elastigirl, Thunder, Rapunzel, Badgrrrl, FXCK UP THE WORLD, and more.

The album features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat and RAYE

NEW WOMAN ft. Rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

When I'm With You ft. Tyla

These partnerships infuse the album with a rich tapestry of sounds, blending elements of hip-hop, electropop, and trap music.

Lisa's ALTER EGO includes music videos by renowned directors along with multiple global collaborations

The visual components of ALTER EGO are as dynamic as its auditory elements. Lisa enlisted a team of renowned directors to bring her music videos to life.

Released on June 29, 2024, her first pre-released track from the album, ROCKSTAR, was directed by Dave Meyers, known for his work with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish. The song was filmed in Bangkok's Chinatown and the defunct movie theater on New Phetchaburi Road.

On August 15, 2024, NEW WOMAN ft. Rosalìa was released. Directed by Melina Matsoukas, who has worked with Beyoncé and Solange, the video showcases empowering imagery that highlights the track's message of female empowerment. The MV uses 2000s pop-funk and retro vibes.

On January 25, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper dropped Born Again ft. Doja Cat & RAYE under the direction of Hannah Lux Davis. He is well known for her partnerships with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

The Born Again MV tells a visual story showing the three artists in Greek mythological classically queen-like attires along with settings like Adam & Eve's garden, and more.

ALTER EGO's title track, FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future, released on February 28, 2025, was helmed by Director X, famed for his collaborations with Drake and Rihanna. This video reminds one of S*icide Squad and The Dark Knight aesthetics of Joker and Harley Quinn that aligns with the song's rebellious theme.

The full tracklist is:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

Elastigirl

Thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

Lifestyle

Chill

Dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

ALTER EGO is available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

