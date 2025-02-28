“Oh she’s a freaky” — BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets the internet in ablaze with ‘Elastigirl’ lyrics

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her solo album ALTER EGO on February 28, 2025. The track Elastigirl gained attention for its bold lyrics, confidence, and empowerment. The title references the Incredibles movies' female lead.

Ad

It is important to note that by embracing a bolder image with Elastigirl and ALTER EGO, she challenges stereotypes revolving around women, potentially paving the way for more diverse representations of femininity and empowerment in K-pop.

Elastigirl stirred the experiences of virulent fans worldwide. Most listeners lauded her vividness and her talent in taking her artistry to a more grown-up and self-assured place in contrast to the usual conventions of K-pop. One fan wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Oh she's a freaky"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite having subtly provocative verses, the song was globally liked and lauded by fans.

"Elastigirl was such a fun song. Lisa being naughty with the lyrics," a fan wrote.

"The lyrics in Elastigirl made me blush! So spicy," another fan wrote.

"GIRLL??? stretch me out is crazyyy. When u think abt it this is lowkey the song version of a fanfic abt Mr incredible & elastigirl fucking real nasty but i’m not mad abt it," another fan added.

Ad

Others reacted similarly as they said that the song is "SO GOOOODDDDD."

"Elastigirl oh lisa I wasn’t familiar with your game," a fan commented.

"ELASTIGIRL LISA THIS IS SO GOOOODDDDD," another fan said.

"I’m so glad I found lisa and stanned her since 2017 because I knew this girl always had the potential to be one of the greatest," another fan added.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa's ALTER EGO touches themes of women empowerment, rebellion, and rebirth

Ad

ALTER EGO is a high-concept album where Lisa embodies five distinct personas: Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixi. Each alter ego represents a different facet of her artistry, allowing her to traverse various vocal styles and musical productions.

This thematic approach provides a platform for the K-pop idol to experiment beyond her established K-pop roots, delving into genres such as rap, pop, R&B, and electronic music. The album consists of 15 English tracks with collaborations like TYLA, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Future, and more.

Ad

Among the standout tracks on ALTER EGO are Rockstar, New Woman, and Born Again, each offering a unique narrative and thematic exploration.

Rockstar introduces the alter ego Roxi, a rockstar who lives to entertain and command the stage. The song's composition is punchy and light, showcasing Lisa's confident artistry and her ability to adapt to different musical styles.

New Woman is a collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalía. The song combines pop and dance influences with themes of empowerment and self-discovery. This track introduces the alter ego Kiki, endowed with a sassy Y2K aesthetic, representing the artist's wish to shatter stereotypes outside of a standard template.

Ad

Born Again, featuring Doja Cat & RAYE, delves into themes of resilience and transformation. The big production and soaring choruses allow the BLACKPINK rapper's vocal prowess to shine through.

The song talks about the Holy Trinity being female, the power of femininity, and how women are the only ones to hold both masculine and feminine in them, creating the world.

Ad

ALTER EGO is available on all major music streaming platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback