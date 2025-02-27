"She didn't deserve this"- Internet reacts as BLACKPINK's Lisa expresses disappointment over 'Alter Ego' leaks, thanks fans for support

BLACKPINK Lisa's upcoming solo debut album, Alter Ego, was reportedly leaked online just two days before its release. The album was originally scheduled to be released on February 28, 2025. The singer and her team were reportedly unaware of the leak. Fans brought the issue to their notice.

At a fan conference and a following live stream, Lisa spoke about the album leak and mentioned that she had been working on the album for over a year. She expressed her sadness over the reported leak but also thanked the fans for informing her and her team about it. Fans poured in with support for the Rockstar singer:

"she didn’t deserve this"

"I'm so sorry for her she worked hard on it" a fan wrote

"ngl she looked torn, ill just wait for the official alb cause this is unfair" a user wrote

"I will wait till album release don’t listen to leaks guys"

Fans also accused RCA Records of the reported leak. Fans also found physical copies of her album already in stores and were miffed by the mismanagement. The albums were reportedly shipped to the fans before the official release date:

"Wtf @RCARecords how much careless are you guys???First shipping to the people who ordered online now it's already for physical sales too??? @wearelloud pls take some actions ffs and have a TALK to that useless label " a user wrote

"it’s an RCA issue since god knows when, i remember when miley was under RCA and every album would leak before the official release... is anyone even surprised atp" a user replied

"I feel bad for her. Lisa’s company needs to be more professional." another user wrote

BLACKPINK Lisa's Alter Ego: All you need to know

BLACKPINK's Lisa first announced her album, Alter Ego, in November 2024. She also teased about the album after signing a deal with RCA Records in the first half of 2024. Since then fans had been anticipating the singer's first album.

The album includes the single, Rockstar, which was released in June 2024. The singer also pre-released singles like New Woman (ft Rosalia). Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) and Born Again (ft Doja Cat).

The album comes in the singer's five 'alter egos' - Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi. Each 'alter ego' has a personality type and a favorite song from the album. According to the leaked tracks from the album, the album will contain solo tracks as well as collaboration tracks.

Ahead of her album release, Lisa introduced a new lightstick. The lightstick is a huge five-point white star with an inner orange lining and a transparent core. It is perched atop a white stand.

Lisa made her acting debut on February 16, 2025, as Mook, a resort employee in The White Lotus Season 3. The show's soundtrack, Born Again (ft. Doja Cat and Raye) is from her solo studio album, Alter Ego.

The New Woman singer's appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards (Oscars) was also confirmed on February 24, 2025, by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. She will be joined by Doja Cat and Raye. Lisa will become the first K-pop act to take the stage at the Oscars. She is also slated to perform at Coachella in April 2025.

