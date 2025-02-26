"This Thursday can't come soon enough"— BLINKs react to the teaser of BLACKPINK Lisa's upcoming appearance on YouTube talk show Hot Ones

On January 26, 2025, the YouTube channel @FirstWeFeast released a teaser on their social media with BLACKPINK's Lisa as the next celebrity guest on their talk show, Hot Ones. The episode featuring the Lalisa singer is scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11 AM ET.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The show is hosted by Sean Evans, who invites his celebrity guests to tackle a series of ten chicken wings or a customised vegetarian or vegan option, all infused with progressively hotter sauces. At the beginning of each episode, Evans introduces the show with its signature tagline: 'The show with hot questions and even hotter wings.'

As soon as fans got to know about Lisa's appearance on the show, they took to X to express their eagerness to watch the upcoming episode. One fan exclaimed:

Ad

"LISA is going to crush 'Hot Ones' This Thursday can't come soon enough," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also remarked that the challenge would be a doddle for the BLACKPINK member and they're keen to see how she would react to hot wings.

"She can eat spicy thai, chinese and korean food. This is nothing to her," wrote a fan on X.

"Can't wait to see how Lisa handles those spicy wings! Her stage presence is incredible, but Hot Ones has a way of stripping away the performance and showing the real person. Should be fascinating to watch her unfiltered reactions," reacted a fan.

Ad

"I think she can handle the hotness of the food because Thai love spicy foods," commented another fan.

Fans expressed their happiness about the abundance of content from BLACKPINK's rapper ahead of the release of her album, Alter Ego. One fan also noted that Rosé and Lisa have been featured on FirstWeFeast show, and they are now waiting for Jennie and Jisoo to be included as well.

Ad

"Woke up to a hot ones announcement, vogue whats in my bag, and LISA PERFORMING AT THE OSCARS?? HELLO??" a fan reacted.

"I JUST WOKE UP AND THERE IS SO MUCH CONTENT. OMFG WDYM OSCARS PERFORMANCE, HOT ONES, PLAYSTATION LIVE STREAM OMFG. LET ME DIGEST THIS FIRST BEFORE I DO A CASE DIGEST," exclaimed a fan.

Ad

"2 out of 4 members have experienced the wings of death looking forward to Jisoo and Jennie's episodes too," another fan said on X.

More about Lisa's upcoming album, Alter Ego

Ad

The Thai rapper is all set to release her solo album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through her own label, LLOUD, and RCA Records. This album features 15 tracks and collaborations with notable artists, including Rosalía, Doja Cat, Raye, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The idol showcases five avatars for the album. These five 'Alter Egos' named Roxi, Kiki, Sunni, and Speedi are woven throughout the album, with each character corresponding to specific tracks and featured on unique album cover art.

Ad

The New Woman singer is also launching, ALTER EG0: THE OFFICAL COMIC which is a 56 companion piece to her forthcoming album. According to the press release, the comic will tell a story that embodies transformation, courage, and unity.

In other news, BLACKPINK is all set for its world tour, which will kick off at Goyang Stadium on July 5, 2025. The tour will stop at stadiums across South Korea, North America, Europe, and Japan before concluding at Tokyo Dome on 16 January 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback