"LALISA SOLO WORLD TOUR SOON"- Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils official lightstick ahead of album release and 2025 Oscars performance

On February 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa delighted fans worldwide by unveiling her official lightstick during a live broadcast. This announcement comes just days before the release of her highly anticipated debut solo album, ALTER EGO, set to drop on February 28, 2025.

Ad

The newly introduced lightstick features a star-shaped design with a white outer frame and a lit orange inner border. The center features a reflective, silver-toned star encased in a transparent section. The handle is white, with a small silver emblem in the middle.

Fans have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm about the new lightstick. The unveiling of the lightstick has amplified anticipation for the album, as supporters prepare to celebrate Lisa's solo journey. One fan wrote on X,

Ad

Trending

"LISA OFFICIAL LIGHTSTICK OMGGGG LALISA SOLO WORLD TOUR SOON??!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You know what’s so good about it? you will be seeing a sea of stars during her future fanmeets or concert. That would be so gorgeous!!!" posted one more fan.

"Yaaas, Lisa's lightstick is EVERYTHING! The design, the colors, the vibe... it's all so perfect! BLINKs, are you ready to shine bright with Lisa?" read a comment on X.

Ad

"Lovee the spiky edges," wrote another fan.

Some fans, however, expressed disappointment. While some don't seem fond of the design, others found the unveiling of Lisa's official lightstick as a sign of her distancing from BLACKPINK.

"No shade, but it looks like one of those 90’s plastic mirror toys that makes the sparkling noise. Girl…" said one netizen.

"This design is soooo. like you can definitely whack people with that one super sharp side, i want this to whack people. also why is she making a solo lightstick is she does solo tour what," commented an X user.

Ad

"Don't come at me...but that Lightstick is really not looking great," said another netizen.

"I know she's thinking of her fans and she's super happy but it's going to widen the gap even more whether it's her and/or her fans... She completely detaches herself from Lisa of the BP. I am skeptical," read a tweet from an individual.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE to perform at the 97th Academy Awards

On February 24, 2025, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that the BLACKPINK member, rapper Doja Cat, and singer-songwriter RAYE will be performing at the 97th Academy Awards. The Rockstar singer’s appearance would mark the first-ever performance by a K-pop artist at the Oscars, adding historical significance to the event.

Ad

The announcement, made through the Academy’s official social media on February 24, heightened excitement among fans. The post from the Academy read:

"Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema. Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the Oscars."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ceremony is set for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with comedian Conan O’Brien as the host. The event will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu, featuring a lineup of renowned presenters and musical acts.

The BLACKPINK member recently released her collaborative song Born Again on February 6, 2025, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. It served as a pre-release track for her upcoming studio album, ALTER EGO. The song, accompanied by a music video, received widespread praise, fueling anticipation for her full album drop.

Ad

ALTER EGO, the idol's debut studio album, is scheduled for release on February 28, 2025. The record will be released under Lloud and RCA Records, marking her first solo project since parting ways with YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023.

The album features 15 tracks and an impressive lineup of collaborations with global artists, including Rosalía, Doja Cat, RAYE, Future, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. The record has been preceded by four singles: Rockstar, New Woman, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), and Born Again.

Ad

Apart from the lead track Born Again featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, New Woman brings a collaboration with Rosalía. Meanwhile, Future joins Lisa on Fxck Up the World, Megan Thee Stallion appears on Rapunzel, and Tyla lends her vocals to When I’m with You.

Alongside original tracks, ALTER EGO includes alternate solo versions of Fxck Up the World and Rapunzel, respectively credited to Vixi and Kiki (Lisa's alter egos). The album blends multiple genres, as it features a mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B influences.

Ad

Beyond music, the BLACKPINK member also recently made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3. Fans now eagerly await to see how she, Doja Cat, and RAYE bring their synergy from Born Again to the Oscars stage, along with anticipation for the full release of ALTER EGO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback