"Mentor Lisa is back" — Fans excited as BLACKPINK member set to appear as a guest mentor on Chuang Asia season 2

On February 16, 2025, Chuang Asia took to its official X account, announcing that BLACKPINK's Lisa would appear in the upcoming episode 3 of the show as a guest mentor on WeTV, leaving the fandom excited. The update was captioned:

"Welcome our Guest Mentor, Lisa! The trainees are overjoyed to meet their idols. Let's see what amazing experiences and insights she'll share with them."

The latest announcement was accompanied by a clip featuring the artist where she stated she was elated to be a guest mentor on the program. She met all the trainees and praised them, saying they are hardworking and talented. She further wished that they were inspired. The artist concluded the video, requesting viewers to watch the upcoming segment and support the rookie artists.

Subsequently, the news about the idol appearing on Chuang Asia season 2 was widespread on social media. Fans stated they could not wait to see the idol cheering for the rookie artists.

"Mentor Lisa is back yesss," tweeted a fan on X.

Fans praised the idol for juggling singing, running her own company and mentoring.

"a SINGER, ACTRESS, CEO, and MENTOR. No one is as hardworking as Blackpink, they're all over the place. ALSO INTERACTION WITH 97z!!! LEZGOOO," said a fan.

"I hope this time they let her ACTUALLY teach those guys bc last time she had to mentor boys she had to level it down bc "boohoo poor boys"... Now compared with the girls season where she was FREE to mentor them, look what we got? An amazing ace group like THE9," wrote another fan.

"any chance of bamlisa reunion on screen anyway i’m glad mentor lisa is back i loveddd watching shows she mentored in she really got me watching the entirety of ywy s2 & 3 back then," commented a netizen.

"The whole budget went into getting Lisa as a guest mentor," joked another netizen.

Many fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming episode, with some fans also praising her looks.

"Yesss she is back best mentor ever," said a user.

"God, I'm so glad that she can do what she wants and no one is holding her back anymore," wrote another user.

"every time she has this hair color i fall i little more in love with her," commented a fan.

"Shetttt ilove chuang asia. Lisa and Minghao in one frame ft. My thai favs, yaya and jeff and of course bambam thee bestie," added another fan.

BLACKPINK's Lisa set to release her upcoming Alter Ego in February

BLACKPINK member would be making her much-anticipated comeback with the full-length studio album Alter Ego. It would be released through LLOUD and distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, respectively.

The record featured twelve tracks. The confirmed songs are Rockstar, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye), Lifestyle, and F*ck Up The World.

In recent news, the artist made her much-awaited acting debut with the third installment of The White Lotus. She played the character of Mook. It was helmed and created by the director Mike White.

Alter Ego will be released on February 28, 2025, through LLOUD and RCA Records, respectively.

