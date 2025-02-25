"She better start suing"—Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa responds to the alleged leak of her debut studio album, Alter Ego, during a recent Bubble live

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa had a livestream on Bubble to spend time with her fans prior to the release of her debut studio solo album, Alter Ego. During the same, the idol talked about several things, such as the merch for her upcoming album, the process of creating the album, and more. She also actively read fan comments to keep herself updated on their questions.

One of the comments that the idol read out loud pointed out that her album, Alter Ego, was allegedly leaked on the internet. While the album was officially slated for release on February 26, she realized the tracks unofficially reached the internet. After seeing the comments, she said:

""It's leaked, though," Really? What?"

As she read out the comment, Lisa seemed visibly upset about the incident. When the news of the leak reached fans and other netizens, they were frustrated and unhappy about the situation. They hoped the BLACKPINK member would take legal action against those responsible for the leak and its spread.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the reported leak:

"she better start suing."

"don't be afraid sue them sister," added an X user.

"You people are ruining this release for her omg which one of you dumbfucks did it?" said a netizen.

"As she should be hope she sues every one of them," commented another X user.

More fans and netizens were also upset about the leak, pointing out how hard artists work, only for their work to get leaked by others.

"this is so sad no artists deserves this, she worked so hard for this album and this is so unfair," said a fan on X.

"I feel so bad can't believe myself in her shoe rn. Imagine working for a year and this is her debut full album only for her worst haters to leak," added another fan.

"this makes me so angry," commented a netizen.

"I feel bad she worked hard on this album and here the leakers come ruining everything," stated a fan.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK Lisa's recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa, or Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and actress who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members. She is the rapper and dancer of the K-pop girl group.

In December 2023, following the expiration of the BLACKPINK members' contract with YG Entertainment, they all chose against the renewal and departed the agency. However, the group signed an exclusive contract for group activities, so BLACKPINK still promotes under YG Entertainment. Following their departure, the members joined other agencies or kickstarted their own label for solo activities.

Lisa started her label LLOUD and signed with RCA Records for international solo schedules and activities. Following her independent career, Lisa has rolled out several new tracks. She released Rockstar, New Woman (feat. Rosalia), and Moonlight. She has also released the pre-release track Born Again (feat. Doja Cat and RAYE) of her upcoming solo debut album, Alter Ego.

On the other hand, the idol also kickstarted her acting career recently. The third season of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus premiered on February 16, 2025, where Lisa plays the role of Mook, a health mentor at the Thailand Beach resort.

As the idol comes forth with several exciting releases, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

