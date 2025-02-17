“Absolutely well deserved!” – Internet celebrates as The White Lotus season 3 premiere starring BLACKPINK's Lisa scores a 9.9 IMDb rating

The White Lotus returned with the third season, premiering on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode, starring global icon Lisa, aired on HBO and Max. It scored a 9.9/10 on IMDb, securing a spot among the series' top-rated debuts.

The latest season features a satirical take on luxury resorts and layered characters, presenting a new backdrop and ensemble cast. The premiere's rating acquired attention from viewers and critics. Several social media users took to X to discuss the show's performance. A fan wrote:

"Absolutely well deserved!"

Many users commented on Lisa's debut and the score the series' third season has obtained.

"Episode 1 of THE WHITE LOTUS season 3 starring Lisa has debuted with an incredible score of 9.9/10 on IMDb! Congratulations to our MOOK," a fan noted.

"Congratulation for your Debut on season three Lisa," a user said.

"So proud of my girl lisa, she finally debut as an actress," another viewer commented.

Others shared their thoughts on the LALISA singer's acting and performance.

"Just finished the first episode, and I’m so proud of Lisa! She played her sweet, flirty character so well—her expressions and dialogue were so refined, you’d think she’s a seasoned actress," a fan remarked.

"Her acting looks & feels natural! She didn't overdo her scenes, doesn't feel awkward or force!. Lisa, the talented artist that you are!!," a netizen said.

"The way I don't have to pretend to like it, because Lisa's acting is really good. She's really born for this. Need her to ditch her mediocre kpop group and soar higher on her acting career," another person shared.

The prior two seasons had six and seven episodes, respectively, while the third season is set to have eight episodes. The White Lotus season 3 ending is scheduled to air on April 6, 2025.

BLACKPINK's Lisa describes The White Lotus character as different from herself

BLACKPINK's Lisa at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3 (Image via (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK's Lisa, credited as Lalisa Manoban debuted in HBO’s Emmy-winning series as Mook, a health guru at a luxury beach resort in Thailand. Her character forges a bond with Gaitok, a security guard played by Tayme Thapthimthong.

In an interview with Variety, the Thai rapper defined her character as "flirtier and lady-like” varying from her "tomboyish" personality. Before Lisa was cast in The White Lotus, she expressed an interest in acting.

The K-pop star said in an interview with The Wrap, “I wanted to switch to a new chapter for my life." The songstress chose to pursue the role when the opportunity arose.

"[I] was like, ‘Why not just give it a try?’ I’m a big fan of ‘The White Lotus’ already — I have to try, even if I don’t get it," the BLACKPINK's main dancer continued.

EP Dave Bernad noted that her name was mentioned during the Thailand casting, but neither he nor creator Mike White was familiar with her or BLACKPINK. The casting process followed the same procedure as for other actors.

Lisa furthermore confessed to feeling apprehensive on her first day on set. The actress said, “I’m so nervous; I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines. I’m blanked!'”

Despite being a newcomer to acting, the 27-year-old assisted her co-star Thapthimthong with his dialogues. Since his first language is English, the actor relied on Lisa to refine his Thai lines for authenticity.

