“The hate over her is so forced”- Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops a comic-inspired mood sampler for her upcoming album ‘Alter Ego’

The teasers for BLACKPINK member Lisa's album Alter Ego just keep on coming! The album unveiling began by releasing teasers for the five personas - Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi and Vixi.

On February 14, 2025, she launched a comic-inspired panel for each persona, along with an audio sampler for some of the tracks from the album. The panels presented the personas with details like their favorite drinks, best friends, and more.

The teaser video contains graphic action panels of the five personas - Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi and Vixi. The panels reflect the styles of each persona. A short snippet of the songs Rockstar, New Woman, Moonlit Floor, Lifestyle, and F*ck up the world are heard in the background.

This sampler can be availed from lisaintroduces.com. Fans have to scan a QR code and access the sampler by connecting their Spotify accounts. One avatar and its adjoining snippet are generated at random with each scan.

The fans' opinions were, however, divided upon hearing those snippets. While many complimented the singer, some were not happy with the musical offering. In response to the negative reactions, one X user wrote,

"The hate over her is so forced. Qrts on this acc must eat the grass. Like if u dont like her music just keep moving on"

"Now I'm addicted to it even before it's released," a Lisa fan wrote

"THESE ARE BANGERSSSSSSS LISA ATE ALREADY," an X user remarked

"this is too cute yet all i see is grown ups hating #jobless," a fan replied to negative comments.

While some did not appreciate the newly launched audio snippet and comic panels, fans also came in support of the singer.

"Lisa’s album concept with alter ego is so creative. Wow," a fan replied.

"This is fun i dont know why people are hating, sure the characters could've been better written but its an interesting concept! it's just fun lighten up...very creative," an X user wrote.

BLACKPINK Lisa's latest activities you need to know

The White Lotus season three is premiering on February 16, 2025. The season is set in Thailand where the guests check in to the Thailand branch of the hotel. BLACKPINK's Lisa will make her acting debut as a resort employee named Mook.

She was introduced in the show's teaser where she can be seen greeting the guests and dancing to traditional Thai songs.

Her studio album, Alter Ego is slated to release on February 28, 2025. The album contains pre-release singles Rockstar, Born Again, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me). The complete tracklist for the album is yet to be unveiled by the singer. Born Again featuring Doja Cat and Raye was featured as a soundtrack for The White Lotus.

