On February 5, 2025, MAX released a short teaser of the upcoming season of The White Lotus featuring Born Again by BLACKPINK member Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye. The song and its music video will be released on February 6, 2025, at 7 PM PT/February 7, 2025, at 9 AM KST. The song was previously announced on January 25, with the three artists dressed in black and posing against a golden decor backdrop.

The Rockstar hitmaker will make her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3, which will be released on February 16, and her album Alter Ego is set to release on February 28. Fans noticed the timing of the song's release and applauded the singer for the marketing strategy. Here's what one user wrote:

"fav got the best timing actually, she can promote white lotus and her album both at the same thing… genius marketing!"

More fans lauded the artist's decision to coincide her acting debut with the debut of her first solo album.

"oh damn I knew for sure Lisa would do a song for the show but for it to be this insane collab she ate fr" a user wrote

"actress and singer in your first debut series yup yup get both" another user wrote

"BORN AGAIN PROMO WITH TWL TRAILER OH LALISA YOU ARE INSANE" came another reply.

The cover image for Born Again features the artists dressed in off-shoulder all-black outfits. The three are centrally placed in an oval-shaped frame with silvery-white borders. Fans were stunned to see that the hints for the song were dropped days in advance.

"The hints were so obvious, I can't believe we didn't see it sooner, it's all making sense now" a user wrote

"They were giving us hints from day one AHHHHHHH" another fan replied

"we see hints where there aren't any but we don't see actual hints" a fan commented

BLACKPINK's LISA to make her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3

Lisa will appear in the third season of MAX's hit black comedy-drama series The White Lotus, making her acting debut. She will play the role of Mook, a resort employee in Thailand. The White Lotus season 3 will premiere on HBO MAX on February 16.

In addition to her role as the resort employee, Lisa will also be seen performing a traditional Thai dance in a traditional attire. Instead of going with her mononym, the singer has opted for her Thai name Lalisa Manoban to be featured in her acting debut.

In the teaser, the BLACKPINK member is seen greeting the guests of the White Lotus resort with a smile on her face. Dressed in a beige and white uniform, Lisa looks genial in her role as Mook. After her character teaser was released, fans began speculating as to what her role could entail. Some suspected that she might be a gray character, whereas some wondered if there would be any further mystery.

In other news, the MONEY singer will be releasing her first solo studio album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025. So far, the singer has revealed several versions of the album but has been relatively quiet otherwise regarding new content from the album. The news of The White Lotus and its soundtrack comes as a refreshing update for the singer's upcoming activities.

