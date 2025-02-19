"I really love how her mind works"—Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to release a comic book 'ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC'

On February 18, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa agency LLOUD officially announced the release of her upcoming comic book, titled Alter Ego: The Official Comic, via Instagram. The update was accompanied by a reel showcasing the artist' animated character standing in a fighting posture, donning a purple outfit.

The background seemingly featured the different personalities of the K-pop idol in various hairstyles, make-up, eye color, and accessories. The agency captioned the post, announcing that the content is available for pre-order at the official website—lalisacomics.com. The caption reads:

"ALTER EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC. A limited-edition story accompanying LISA's debut album. 100 signed copies available."

Subsequently, the latest news about BLACKPINK's Lisa releasing a comic book for the promotion of her upcoming album Alter Ego went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement online, with an X user praising the artist's intellect.

"Oh, i really love how her mind works. like this is very lisa, and it's so lit having a comic release. oh, I just know her alter ego album is gonna be big."

Some netizens stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa is one of the artists who brings entertaining concepts into the K-pop world. Others talked about how actively she's promoting her upcoming album, Alter Ego.

"You just can’t see a single boring side to her. Look at what she’s been doing ever since she started her own company. Girl, you really were in YG’s dungeon, weren’t you," a fan reacted.

"The way Lisa is one of the few artist now a days that are bringing back fun concepts in music," a fan shared.

"This is so original I never saw anyone doing this for their album release," a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned that she is the most creative K-pop idol in the industry.

"Multi-talented and most creative idol ever," a user reacted.

"I love the fact that Lisa is always doing something new. never copies anyone or repeats itself. she is an example of what a real artist should be," a user shared.

"She's a singer/rapper/dancer turned into an actress 2 days ago and now she's a whole comic writer tf her resume must be 10 pages long," a user mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will release Alter Ego in February, 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa will drop her debut full-length album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. It will be unveiled through LLOUD. The album will be released through Sony Music and RCA Records domestically and internationally.

The physical record is available in seven versions, including Jewel case, Vixi, Kiki, Speedi, Roxi, Sunni, and Vinyl. The confirmed tracks for the upcoming album include, Rockstar, New Woman (feat, Rosalia), Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye), Lifestyle, and F*ck Up The World.

In recent news, the K-pop artist made her acting debut with the third installment of The White Lotus on February 16, 2025.

