“I can feel the inferiority of a reporter” — Fans slam media for allegedly shading BLACKPINK Lisa’s upgrade from economic class to luxury cars

On February 24, 2025, a Korean media outlet published an article that faced backlash from fans and netizens for ridiculing BLACKPINK's Lisa regarding her humble beginnings. The article by Auto Tribune highlighted Lisa's transition from "a Kia and economy class" to luxury supercars and private jets following her solo debut in 2024.

Ad

The article's title was "'I don't like it unless it's a private jet!!'... Lightning success in Korea, who is the 20-something female singer?" It claimed that in August 2020, the rapper posted a picture of her traveling in an economy-class on flight, highlighting that she couldn't engage in over-indulgence.

Furthermore, the article mentioned how the rapper progressed from a Kia car to a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce. The article gained attention, with many expressing dissatisfaction with how it negatively portrayed the BLACKPINK rapper's success.

Ad

Trending

Fans felt the article undermined her achievements and voiced their frustration at the reporter, Kim Hae-mi, on the Korean online forum, TheQoo. One fan wrote:

A netizen reacts to the reporter's sarcastic remarks about the BLACKPINK rapper. (Image via screenshot/TheQoo)

Fans criticized the reporter for writing an article, indirectly bashing the BLACKPINK star for being successful.

Ad

"Why is the inferiority complex so thoroughly written in every sentence?" a fan wrote.

"Can't you just enjoy life a little?" another fan wrote.

"If a person like that can't ride those things, who should? LOL Just let them live comfortably LOL," another fan added.

Several fans commented that as a "Hollywood star," Lisa can "spend some of her own money" in any way she pleases.

Ad

"What kind of article is this lol," a fan commented.

"Lisa, you're a Hollywood star now, you can spend some of your money," another fan emphasized.

"The reporter wrote the article to get people to curse at him. She didn't become a sudden success, and Lisa is working very hard, so I don't know why he's acting like that," another fan added.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa: Independence and collaboration with RCA Records

Ad

In February 2024, Lisa took an important step in establishing her own management agency, LLOUD Co., after leaving YG Entertainment for solo pursuits. From that point on, she would have more control over her artistic choices as well as ownership of her work.

In April, LLOUD Co. publicly announced a strategic partnership with RCA Records, aimed at enhancing the BLACKPINK rapper's visibility in the global music market. With this agreement, the musician maintained full ownership of her records, signifying an "artist-first" approach and enabling her to steer her career trajectory.

Ad

In June 2024, she released Rockstar, her first independent single with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. It is a hyperpop track infused with elements of cyberpunk and achieved considerable acclaim along with the new sound and its presentation.

Following the success of Rockstar, she collaborated with Spanish singer Rosalía on the single New Woman, which was released on August 15, 2024. The song was co-produced by industry veterans such as Max Martin and Ilya. Directed by Dave Meyers, the music video for New Woman is inspired by the early 2000s and features nostalgic items like flip phones and vintage photocopiers.

Ad

In 2024, she made history by becoming the first Korean soloist to win the "Best K-Pop" category twice at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her song, Rockstar, took home the 2024 MTV VMA statuette following her 2022 win for Lalisa.

On January 25, 2025, she released her latest single, Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE), accompanied by a captivating music video. The track is part of the original soundtrack for HBO's The White Lotus 3, featuring Lisa of BLACKPINK.

Ad

Ad

BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut solo set, ALTER EGO, will be released globally on February 28, 2025. The album consists of 15 English tracks and features collaborations with Western artists such as Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, TYLA, and Raye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback