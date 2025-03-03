"So proud of you"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa performs live at 2025 Academy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to perform on the Oscars stage

On March 2, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa performed a tribute to the James Bond franchise at the Oscars 2025, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. After Halle Berry’s introduction and a montage of Bond clips, Margaret Qualley performed a dance sequence with tuxedo-clad dancers.

Lisa then took the stage. She opened her set with the theme song by Wings from the 1973 Bond flick, Live and Let Die. This marked the first-ever Oscars performance by a K-pop artist. Over her performance, fans reacted with excitement, with one saying:

"I have teary eyes. So proud of you Lisa."

After Lisa, Doja Cat performed Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever in a diamond-encrusted gown. Raye closed the tribute with a soulful take on Adele’s Skyfall. Fans continued discussing Lisa's rendition online.

"I have never been so f**king proud to be a fan of someone in my life. Like, OMG LISA! You just did that!," a fan shared.

"The amount of success and influence Lisa has attained on her own is astounding. I'm happy to know I'm here to see her make history," a netizen wrote.

"WE REALLY GOT VOCALIST AND DANCER LISA PERFORMING AT THE OSCAR’S FOR THE FIRST TIME AND SHE FKN KILLED IT! SO INCREDIBLY PROUD OF MY BABY," another fan commented.

For her Oscars performance, Lisa wore a glittering black dress with long sleeves and a red satin underlining for her performance. Her stage presence is receiving widespread attention.

"Lisa showed up at the Oscars and gave the kind of performance that makes history books. The mic was on, the energy was lethal, the beauty was illegal," a fan remarked.

"It’s looking like a fight scene but with grace and elegance oh Lisa it was a brilliant perfor," a user noted.

"The way she commanded the stage, her stage fvcking presence!! I always believe in you, Lisa. In whatever kind of stage, you always have control & make it a great performance," another person added.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s 2025 Oscars red carpet outfit

Lisa made her Oscars debut in a custom black and white tuxedo dress by Mark Gong. She wore a sleek black suit jacket with a red carnation brooch. It was layered over a white button-down shirt that extended into a full skirt. The outfit revealed flared pants underneath.

BLACKPINK's Lisa at the 97th Academy Awards (Image via Instagram/ @theacademy)

She accessorized with gold earrings and multiple rings. The White Lotus actress styled her hair in a high ponytail with a headband, paired with glittery eyeshadow and a peach lip. Speaking to E! News, the 27-year-old stated that she wanted to showcase “a different side” of her fashion.

On October 15, 2024, BLACKPINK's maknae hit another milestone by opening the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, joining the brand’s first all-women musical lineup.

