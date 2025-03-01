"BLACKPINK the global icons" - Fans gush as K-pop girl group adds second SoFi Stadium tour date in Los Angeles due to high demand

BLACKPINK has expanded their highly anticipated 2025 world tour, adding a second date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles due to overwhelming demand. The K-pop powerhouse, will now take the stage at the iconic venue on both July 12 and July 13.

In addition to the extra Los Angeles date, BLACKPINK has also added second shows in New York, Toronto, Paris, and London. With these additions, the group will now perform 18 concerts across 10 cities.

Fans are thrilled by the additional dates, with social media flooded with excitement over the chance to see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa perform live once again. Many have praised the group’s global influence, with some calling the tour expansion a testament to their continued dominance in the industry. One fan commented on X,

"“Due to high demand” oh blackpink the global icons that yall are"

"Even American rappers don't have such pull. Black Pink is so big." says an X user.

"with no comeback 😭 they are really biggest group in the world" posts one BLINK (fandom name of BLACKPINK).

"Girlies didn’t even have a comeback yet and are given multiple dates at the same stadium due to demand" reads a comment on X.

The news has sparked a wave of reactions, with BLINKs expressing their joy and admiration for the group’s continued success. As excitement builds for the tour, fans continue to celebrate the K-pop group’s success, with many eager for more announcements in the coming months.

"them being the first group ever to sell out a stadium for 2 nights in a row without a tour name and while being on hiatus for 2 years is insane. Only they can do this," mentions one BLINK.

"“Due to high demand” BUT THEY DIDN’T EVEN ANNOUNCE THEIR COMEBACK YET?!?!?!!! BLACKPINK POWER," wrote a fan on X.

"BLACKPINK adding a second SoFi Stadium date? Proof that K-pop now dominates American pop culture! But is it real demand or just hype-driven ticket scalping?" adds this one fan on X.

BLACKPINK’s tour will begin with back-to-back concerts at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5-6, 2025. The group will then embark on their North American leg, performing at major stadiums across the United States and Canada:

Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (July 12-13)

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (July 18)

Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Stadium (July 22-23)

New York, NY – Citi Field (July 26-27)

Following the North American dates, the tour will move to Europe, featuring performances in France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom:

Paris, France – Stade de France (August 2-3)

Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai La Maura (August 6)

Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (August 9)

London, United Kingdom – Wembley Stadium (August 15-16)

The group will conclude the tour with three special concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 16-18, 2026.

BLACKPINK is set to achieve several significant milestones during this tour. Their final two performances at Wembley Stadium will mark the first time a K-pop girl group headlines the prestigious venue. Additionally, the opening concerts in Goyang will make them the first K-pop girl group to host a solo show at Goyang Stadium.

YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, attributed the additional dates to the enthusiastic response from fans worldwide. In a statement, the company expressed gratitude for the support and hinted at further announcements in the future.

Despite the members focusing on solo endeavors in recent years, the members remain committed to group activities. Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo established independent companies—ODD Atelier, LLOUD, and BLISSOO, respectively—after their contracts with YG Entertainment expired. Rosé, meanwhile, joined YG subsidiary The Black Label in June 2024.

The four members signed an exclusive agreement with YG Entertainment for group promotions, ensuring it continues its activities as a quartet. Their return to the stage marks their first tour since the highly successful Born Pink World Tour (2022-2023), which grossed $148.3 million and sold over 703,000 tickets.

Fans can also look forward to new music as Rosé confirmed in an interview that the group is preparing fresh material, heightening anticipation for their return.

The first details of the global sensation group’s 2025 world tour were officially announced on February 19, 2025, through YG Entertainment’s official channels. However, the company had initially teased the group’s return in a July 2024 video, in which YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk outlined the company’s major plans for 2025.

These included BLACKPINK’s tour, the reunion of 2NE1, a world tour for rookie group BABYMONSTER, and the formation of a new girl group. Before reuniting for this tour, BLACKPINK held a special anniversary event on August 8, 2024, where they met with 88 lucky fans.

Tickets for the additional concerts in Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York went on sale on February 28, 2025. The tickets for newly announced Paris and London shows will be available starting March 3, 2025.

Ahead of the tour, Jennie is set to embark on a five-show solo run in March 2025 to promote her debut album, Ruby. The short tour will wrap up at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 10. Additionally, both Jennie and Lisa will perform at Coachella in April.

As BLACKPINK gears up for their most extensive stadium tour yet, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting their return to the stage.

