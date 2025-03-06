Did BLACKPINK's Lisa admit that "she can't sing"? Details explored as viral claim sparks criticism

On Thursday, March 6, clips from BLACKPINK's Lisa's guest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show landed on the internet. During the show, the idol talked about several things related to her solo career, especially surrounding the recent release of her first studio album, Alter Ego.

At one point, the K-pop idol talked about the karaoke session she had with the cast members of the recent American series she starred in, White Lotus season 3. She talked about how it was weird for her to grab a mic and sing amidst her co-stars, especially since she's a singer and the other cast members are actors.

However, this comment was taken out of context, and a trimmed video of the talk show moment made the rounds on the internet. This edited clip was presented in a way that it looked like the idol was admitting that she can't sing and doesn't like to sing in general.

This controversy was further ignited when the alleged boyfriend of Lisa, Frederic Arnault, reportedly copyrighted the clip in order to prevent it from spreading across the internet. Regardless, given that the claims made by netizens were wrong, many fans came to the idol's defence.

Here are a few fan reactions following the viral claim sparking criticism:

"So why did you cut the video to fit your own narrative? You guys really can’t live without lying." shared a netizen

"OMG ? What has she done to y’all,ilike ok you don’t think it’s fair that she gets so many opportunities but the hate is getting weird seriously" said a fan on X

"They want to hate her so bad." added another fan

"It’s literally a cropped video" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they were frustrated with the false claims circulating across the internet.

"Their hate is so forced that they try to make her look bad in a stupid way and they believe it." stated a fan

"literally not what she said in the video" added an X user

"There's definitely a big name behind Lisa's everyday hate train. Like everything she said is wrongly fabricated yet would gain thousands and even millions of interactions." said a netizen

"not even a fan of lisa but the hate she’s been getting esp post YG has gotten so bad i feel so bad for her. this video is maliciously taken out of context. they were talking about singing KARAOKE with the cast" commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her recent solo activities

Lalisa Manobal or BLACKPINK's Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members.

While she was housed under the agency until the initial contract period of seven years, after the expiration, she and all the other BLACKPINK members decided against renewing their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Following their departure in December 2023, the members have either kickstarted their own labels or joined new agencies. However, their contract as a group, BLACKPINK, is still valid under YG Entertainment.

Therefore, Lisa kickstarted her own label called LLOUD and also signed with RCA Records for international schedules and activities.

After the kickstart of her independent solo career, she released several tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman ft. Rosalia, and Moonlit Floor. Additionally, she also rolled out the pre-release track of her debut studio album, Alter Ego, on February 6.

The track was called Born Again feat. RAYE and Doja Cat. On February 26, she officially released her solo debut album, Alter Ego.

Here's the complete tracklist of the album:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Additionally, she also made her acting debut with her appearance on the HBO series, White Lotus' third season. She played the character of Mook, an employee at the White Lotus resort in Thailand.

