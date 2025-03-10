"Literally hates on everyone"- Fans defend as Pitchfork rates BLACKPINK's Lisa 's 'Alter Ego' 5.2 out of 10 

On March 5, 2025, the American online music magazine Pitchfork rated BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo debut full-length studio album Alter Ego 5.2 out of 10, shocking the fandom. The publication has condemned and criticized the female artist' latest record harshly. They noted several drawbacks of her album and left harsh criticism about it. The article reviewed:

"Lisa who is part of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, needs to convince you that she has depth without her bandmats. Alter Ego proves she doesn't."

Subsequently, the media outlet's act of rating Alter Ego 5.2 stars out of 10 circulated like wildfire on social media. The internet users expressed their shock at the review and mentioned that they did not agree with the publication.

"pitchfork literally hates on everyone."

The fandom stated that the review was not constructive. They pointed out that the writer was biased in jotting down the points for BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego.

"I've read the article and it seems like it's written by a whiny 15 year old who's describing their enemy in their diary. This isn't a review, all the words you've used are condescending and obviously full of hatred and animosity. What did Lisa ever do to you to receive such hate,"- a fan reacted.

"is it just fun to hate on this girl? like i genuinely wanna know? cus her music not bad AT ALL so what is it?!,"- a fan shared.

"She isnt trying anything, she just gave us an album with music that she likes, Its a fun album with good hard beats. Not all songs have to have deep meaning to be good. You ppl forget that music is aldo about fun, that is where you miss,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users claimed that Pitchfork's review was irrelevant to them and that they would continue to support BLACKPINK's Lisa.

"Pitchfork dont know what real music is like and it shows,"- a user reacted.

"5.2? Funny cause we don't care about y'all rating,"- a user shared."

"Pitchfork being tasteless as always, nothing new here,"- a user commented.

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her solo studio album Alter Ego

BLACKPINK's Lisa released her solo debut full-length album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025, through LLOUD. It was distributed by Sony Music and RCA Records, domestically and internationally, respectively. The record featured fifteen tracks, which have been listed below:

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalia) Fxck Up The World (FUTW) (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream ' Fxck Up The World (FUTW) Vixi Solo Version) Rapunzel (Kiki Solo Version).

BLACKPINK's Lisa paid a tribute performance alongside British singer Raye and American rapper Doja Cat at the Oscars 2025 held on March 2.

