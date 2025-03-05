"1 sale on day 2 is insane" — Fans puzzled over BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'Alter Ego' reported sales numbers

BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego, her first full-length studio effort, is composed of 15 songs and collaborations with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Future, ROSALÍA, Raye, and Tyla.

On March 2, 2025, the official account of KOREAN SALES reported that the new album sold around 30,400 copies on its first day. It is a major drop from Lisa's last album, LALISA, which earned a first-day figure of about 330,129 copies.

Alter Ego reportedly sold only one copy on the second day on Hanteo and 136 album units on its third day. Allegedly, this is the lowest album sales recorded by. K-pop acts on Hanteo this year.

Such a drastic fall opened up speculation for fans. They conjectured that this could be the result of some technical issues or reporting glitches. Several fans highlighted that the rapper has her own website, which is the primary source of her album sales, hence, fans must be purchasing directly from her rather than Hanteo.

"1 sale on day 2 is insane... like that can't be right omg," one fan wrote on X.

The unexpected sales figures sparked a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

"Most of lisa album sale through lalisaoffical website and not count toward korean sales," a fan wrote.

"I’m so confused about the hate that Koreans have against her," another fan wrote.

"Never knew koreans hated her, bc one sale??" another fan added.

Some fans tried to make light of the matter in good spirits, and wondered who bought the album on Day 2.

"The 00,001 on second day has me rolling," a fan wrote.

"Who was the diva that bought the album on day two," another fan said.

"Who's that 1 diva I wanna talk," another fan remarked.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's musical ventures leading to Alter Ego and acting debut with The White Lotus 3

Lisa released five consecutive singles— Rockstar, Moonlit Floor, New Woman, and Born Again— culminating in her debut solo album, Alter Ego.

Lisa's solo artistry under LLOUD and RCA Records began with her comeback single Rockstar, which was released on June 27, 2024. The song debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 1 on the Global Excl. US chart. It became her first chart-topping solo entry. Additionally, it became her highest-charting song on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 70.

Following this success, she unveiled New Woman ft. Rosalía on August 15, 2024. The single debuted at No.15 on the Billboard Global 200 and No.6 on the Global Excl. US chart.

On October 3, 2024, she released Moonlit Floor, a reinterpretation of the classic hit Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. The track climbed to No.24 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and No.14 on the Global Excl. US chart.

Born Again, a collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE, was released on February 6, 2025. This single debuted at No.22 on the Billboard Global 200 and No.12 on the Global Excl. US chart.

Parallel to her musical achievements, Lisa made her acting debut in Season 3 of HBO's The White Lotus. She plays Mook, one of the managers of the White Lotus resort in Thailand. This casting was teased in a promo video released by Max on November 10, 2024.

The third season of The White Lotus premiered on February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. on HBO, with episodes airing weekly. Viewers can also stream the series on Max and Disney+. Episode 3 was released on March 2, 2025, episode 4 and episode 5 will be aired on March 9 and 16, repsectively.

Amid the controversy surrounding her album sales, Lisa achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first K-pop artist to perform at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. She paid a special tribute to the James Bond franchise, honoring longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

She sang a rendition of Live and Let Die, the iconic 1973 Bond theme originally performed by Paul McCartney & Wings. Her performance was part of a medley that included Doja Cat singing Diamonds Are Forever and RAYE performing Skyfall. The tribute commenced with a dance sequence by actress Margaret Qualley.

