"Deserved" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat & RAYE receive standing ovation after their James Bond tribute stage at the 2025 Oscars

On March 2, 2025 (March 3 KST), BLACKPINK's Lisa made headlines at the 97th Academy Awards, aka The Oscars. Her performance earned her a standing ovation from the echelons of the acting industry including Halle Berry, Adrian Brody, Zoe Saldana, and more.

The ceremony opened with Margaret Qualley leading a waltz to the James Bond theme. BLACKPINK's Lisa then performed Live and Let Die in a black gown with tuxedo-clad dancers, making history as the first Korean act to perform at the Oscars. Doja Cat followed with Diamonds Are Forever, and RAYE closed the segment with Adele’s Oscar-winning Skyfall.

Fans worldwide took to social media to express their reactions to the tribute. Many praised BLACKPINK's Lisa's groundbreaking performance, lauding her for making history as the first Korean and Thai act to perform at the Oscars. One fan tweeted,

"Deserved, I'm so proud of lisa"

Fans boasted with pride and noted how Adrianna Grande and Cynthia Erivo stood up and bowed to Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE after their performance.

"Her voice is heaven! Her dance so hypnotising! She's on another level," a fan wrote.

"Ariana and Cynthia standing up and bowing is just," another fan noted.

"The way this girl is getting the best out of her is incredible, I'm impressed by her progress. Applause for Lisa," another fan added.

Several other fans highlighted the proud moment for the BLACKPINK rapper for making "history" at the Oscars 2025.

"The amount of success and influence Lisa has attained on her own is astounding. I'm happy to know I'm here to see her make history," a fan reacted.

"A standing ovation is the ultimate recognition, and Lisa’s performance at the Oscars undoubtedly earned it with her incredible artistry," another fan commented.

"Look at Ariana giving them their props," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa dons a James Bond inspired attire for 2025 Oscars red carpet

At the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa wore a James Bond-inspired tuxedo outfit designed by Mark Gong. It had a fitted black floor-length blazer over a white button-down shirt that flowed into a full skirt.

The Thunder rapper added gold earrings, several rings, and a bright red carnation on her lapel—a subtle reference to Sean Connery's iconic "007" look. She finished her look with a high ponytail.

Aside from her first appearance at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars), she released her debut solo full-length album, ALTER EGO, on February 28, 2025. The set consists of 15 English tracks including collaborations with Doja Cat, RAYE, Future, TYLA, and more.

Significantly, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE's tribute to James Bond also marked another historic moment as Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson from the James Bond franchise were honored during the ceremony.

